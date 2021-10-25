CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The shoes from Michael Jordan's rookie season sold for...

By NPR News
wfuv.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pair of Nike Air Ships that Michael Jordan wore during his first season with the Chicago Bulls sold for nearly $1.5 million at an auction. The shoes were estimated to sell between $1 million to 1.5 million before the auction. The...

wfuv.org

NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
The Independent

Michael Jordan’s iconic first Nike trainers sell for $1.5m

A pair of red and white trainers worn by US basketball star Michael Jordan have been auctioned off at $1.47m (£1.1m), setting the record for the most expensive game-worn footwear to be auctioned.In a statement on Twitter, Sotheby’s said: “The most valuable sneakers ever offered at auction – Michael Jordan’s regular season game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984 – have just sold at $1,472,000 in our luxury sale in Las Vegas.”#AuctionUpdate The most valuable sneakers ever offered at auction—Michael Jordan's regular season game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984—have just sold at $1,472,000 in our luxury sale in Las Vegas. #SothebysxMGM...
NBA
FanSided

A pair of game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers just sold for $1.47 million

A pair of game-worn sneakers, donned by a rookie Michael Jordan, just sold for $1.47 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Las Vegas on Oct. 24. Considered the greatest scorer of all time, Michael Jordan has redefined the game of basketball. But that’s not the only game Jordan has mastered: he is easily the greatest name in the sneaker game.
NBA
Carolina Panthers

Michael Jordan's making a name for himself

CHARLOTTE — Yes, he's heard your jokes. And it even earned him a tongue-lashing from someone who thought he was the one trying to prank call a busy pizza place. But at the moment, Panthers guard Michael Jordan is happy just being Michael, the guy who appears to be headed into the starting lineup.
NBA
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Earliest Known Game-Worn Nikes Sold for $1.47 Million at Auction, Breaks New World Record

A pair of Michael Jordan‘s game-worn Nikes just broke an auction record, going for $1.47 million at Sotheby’s Icons of Excellence and Haute Luxury auction in Las Vegas yesterday. They’re the first pair of sneakers to sell for more than $1 million at an auction, the highest price achieved for a pair of sneakers, which marks a new milestone. Selling to “avid cards collector” Nick Fiorella, the retro white high-tops with hits of red were worn during Jordan’s 5th NBA game in his rookie season in 1984, making them the earliest regular-season pair from his NBA career to be auctioned off....
NBA
Footwear News

History of the Air Jordan 11

The Air Jordan 11 is widely regarded as one of the most important basketball shoes ever made. From its unexpected debut to its immortality in retro life, the 11th installment from Michael Jordan’s famed signature sneaker line is instantly recognizable to fans of footwear from all eras in both hemispheres. So, why is the Air Jordan 11 such a monumental moment in sneaker culture, and how does it remain relevant years after its arrival? Keep reading for the history of the Air Jordan 11. Conception Following his third straight NBA championship and the tragic murder of his father, the greatest basketball player of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
chatsports.com

Michael Jordan's game-worn rookie Air Ships sell for record-shattering $1.47M

A pair of game-worn shoes Michael Jordan donned during his rookie year sold for $1.47 million at auction on Sunday, shattering the previous record of $615,000 set by Jordan shoes last year. Sotheby's estimated the shoes would go for between $1 million and $1.5 million. Card collector Nick Fiorella put...
NBA
WWD

Michael Jordan’s Game-worn Nike Shoes Top Most Valuable List

Click here to read the full article. Though the sneaker game has always remained competitive, it seems Michael Jordan’s pair of Nike Air Ships has nabbed the top spot on the market. Over the weekend, the legendary basketball player’s red-and-white shoes sold at a record-breaking $1.472 million, acquired by collector Nick Fiorella at the Sotheby’s Icons of Excellence & Haute Luxury auction held in Las Vegas.More from WWDStandout Fashion Moments from the 2021 NBA Draft: See the PhotosCelebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals: See the PhotosInside Pierre Le Tan Auction at Sotheby's The Nike Air Ships is reportedly the earliest known pair...
NBA
Washington Post

Michael Jordan’s game-worn Nikes sell for record amount at auction

A pair of game-worn sneakers won by Michael Jordan — but not Air Jordans — sold at auction Sunday for $1.472 million, shattering a record for game-used footwear. According to Sotheby’s, which handled the auction, the pair of size-13 Air Ships are the earliest known pair of game-worn sneakers Jordan ever used as an NBA player. He is confirmed to have worn them in his fifth career game Nov. 1, 1984, when he scored 17 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 129-113 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. Photos from the era suggest he may have worn them even earlier than that.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA

