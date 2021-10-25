The shoes from Michael Jordan's rookie season sold for...

A pair of red and white trainers worn by US basketball star Michael Jordan have been auctioned off at $1.47m (£1.1m), setting the record for the most expensive game-worn footwear to be auctioned.In a statement on Twitter, Sotheby’s said: “The most valuable sneakers ever offered at auction – Michael Jordan’s regular season game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984 – have just sold at $1,472,000 in our luxury sale in Las Vegas.”#AuctionUpdate The most valuable sneakers ever offered at auction—Michael Jordan's regular season game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984—have just sold at $1,472,000 in our luxury sale in Las Vegas. #SothebysxMGM...
