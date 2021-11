A speeding truck ran over and killed three women and injured four more near Delhi, close to one of the main sites of India’s months-long farmer protests.The incident occurred on Thursday morning at 5.30am on Jhajjar road near the Tikri border area between Delhi and the neighbouring state of Haryana, which has been the centre of the farmer protests, according to several Indian media reports.Seven women were returning from the protest site at Tikri border after staying there for 10 days and were waiting for a vehicle, when a speeding truck ran over the divider they were sitting on, said...

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO