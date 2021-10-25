Crystal Palace likely to AVOID FA sanctions for fans' controversial banner criticising Newcastle's new Saudi Arabian owners after Met Police dropped investigation after complaint

Tottenham fans turned on manager Nuno Espirito Santo following a dismal Premier League defeat to Manchester United which temporarily eased pressure on opposition manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Elsewhere, table-topping Chelsea took advantage of slip ups from rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, while nightmare seasons for Norwich and Newcastle continued.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of top-flight action.What next for Nuno?👊 Together. pic.twitter.com/rpLD0eT0Nm— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 31, 2021Tottenham’s boss looks to be on borrowed time. His side failed to muster a shot on target in their miserable 3-0 defeat to Manchester United,...
