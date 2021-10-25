CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 7 @49ers

By Mateo Caliz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot pulling Jonathan Taylor out of the game after the early fumble. We have seen how Frank Reich reacts to early-game mistakes. He usually just pulls the player out of the game completely. This was not the case with Jonathan Taylor. The superstar running back went on to record 17 more...

