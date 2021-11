Dead to Me season 2, release date, cast, plot and latest Information. The show ‘Dead to Me‘ created by Liz Fieldsman is the story of two sad souls that give a bond due to some personal issues. After that, viewers are in very much suspense to know what is going to happen next. In the previous season, we have seen Judy’s ex-fiance, Steve, to be dead. The situations were trying to convey that this murder was achieved by Jen. But there was no clarity of this spectacle that whether or not the murder was performed by Jen. We can see some flashback stories behind the puzzle.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO