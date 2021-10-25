Westby Snowflake Royalty crowned

On Oct. 2, Pitt-Greensburg hosted their annual Casino Night for Blue and Gold Week. This year’s homecoming royalty winners were Robert Miller and Veronica Braman. Robert Miller is a senior management-accounting major with an actuarial science and political science dual minor. Robert is also a Community Assistant at the University Courts, Student Government treasurer, a member of the Provost’s Advising Committee on Undergraduate Programs, a member of the President’s Committee on Diversity and Inclusion, a member of the Campus Feedback and Development Committee, a member of the Advisory Board, and the Vice President of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance here on campus.

