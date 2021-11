Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden couldn’t hide his admiration for head coach Mike Tomlin, who handled the USC rumors surrounding him in perfect fashion. On Tuesday, Tomlin put all the rumors of him being linked to the USC Trojans to rest, declaring he has no plans of leaving the Steelers franchise for a college job. The 49-year-old coach emphasized he has “one of the best jobs in all of professional sports” and he wouldn’t exchange it for anything else.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO