Cop26: Boris Johnson says Coca-Cola producing ‘overwhelming bulk’ of world’s plastic

By Liam O'Dell
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson, the prime minister, has criticised Coca-Cola for its part in producing an “overwhelming bulk” of plastic - during a meeting...

www.independent.co.uk

Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson lashes out at world leaders for failing to make climate pledges needed

Boris Johnson has lashed out at other world leaders for failing to make the commitments needed to halt the climate emergency, at the close of the G20 summit.A visibly frustrated prime minister admitted the Rome gathering had fallen short of what was required to put the Cop26 summit on course for success in Glasgow.Promises made to tackle the climate crisis are “starting to sound hollow”, Mr Johnson told a press conference – when the “solution is clear”.And he agreed a pledge for all the biggest economies to achieve net zero emissions was “vague”, after the G20 failed to set a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Cop26 summit at serious risk of failure, says Boris Johnson

The Cop26 climate summit is at serious risk of failure because countries are still not promising enough to restrict global temperature rises to below 1.5C, Boris Johnson has warned. In a blunt admission after two days of preliminary talks at the G20 meeting of world leaders, the prime minister conceded...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow: Boris Johnson admits G20 net zero plan is ‘too vague’ and warns progress is ‘not enough’

The long-awaited climate summit Cop26 is opening today, with delegates continuing to arrive in Glasgow.World leaders, advisers and scientists will come together in the Scottish city tomorrow to commit to reducing carbon emissions in hopes of avoiding a climate catastrophe.G20 leaders have been accused of failing to beef up climate commitments after a statement issued was by the group pledging to only “enhance when necessary” plans to cut carbon emissions by 2030 – the cut-off point for averting disaster, scientists say.It sets no date for phasing out the fossil fuel. There is also no deadline for ending fossil fuel subsidies, which have soared since the easing of the Covid pandemic.Speaking at the end of the G20 meeting in Rome, Boris Johnson admitted that the commitment was “too vague” and said the existing pledges were “not enough”. Read More Cop26: Greta Thunberg mobbed by supporters as she arrives in GlasgowCop26: Activists heckle ‘hypocrite’ Alok Sharma at youth event over Cambo oilfieldCop26: UK has failed poorest nations on climate, chief government adviser warns
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Boris Johnson quotes Greta Thunberg’s ‘blah blah blah’ jab at COP26 but doesn’t use her name

Boris Johnson kickstarted the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow with an opening speech addressed to more than 120 world leaders. The prime minister urged the audience to “act now” on the climate emergency before it’s “too late.” “If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow”, Johnson said.He proceeded to quote climate change activist Greta Thunberg with a jab she used against politicians and their empty promises, “All those promises will be nothing but blah, blah, blah – to coin a phrase,” Johnson said – in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson arrives in Glasgow for climate summit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit. Around 120 heads of state and government are attending the world leaders’ conference where countries are under pressure to increase action in the next decade to tackle dangerous warming. The prime minister welcomed many heads of state...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Britain tells France: you have 48 hours before we sue you over Brexit fishing threats

The Foreign Secretary has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw threats against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences.The Anglo-French relationship was heading for Brexit meltdown on the first day of the UN COP26 climate summit – which the UK is hosting and supposed to be focusing on.But Liz Truss took to the airwaves first thing on Monday to blast "completely unreasonable threats" to the fishing industry and threatened to sue France under the terms of the Brexit deal."They need to withdraw those threats, or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Climate change: Xi Jinping warns Boris Johnson China’s cuts to carbon emissions will be ‘gradual’

China’s president Xi Jinping has warned Boris Johnson in a phone call ahead of next week’s climate change summit that cuts to greenhouse gases produced by the world’s biggest carbon emitter will be only “gradual”.Speaking just two days before the start of the United Nations Cop26 summit hosted by Mr Johnson in Glasgow, Mr Xi said that China’s commitment to climate action was “unwavering” but that bringing down carbon emissions would require “extensive and profound economic and social changes” which would have to be undertaken in a “gradual and orderly” way.Commitments announced on Thursday by Beijing to reach peak...
WORLD
The Independent

Nobody is calling for Covid ‘plan B’, claims Boris Johnson despite medical leaders’ pleas

Boris Johnson has claimed no one wants his Covid “plan B“ to be implemented now – despite a chorus of pleas from medical leaders for immediate restrictions.“Absolutely everybody” agrees there is no need to move to tougher curbs despite high infection rates, except “possibly the Labour Party”, the prime minister insisted.The claim came as Mr Johnson urged people not to be “overconfident about their level of immunity” by spurning the opportunity of a pre-winter booster jab.Asked if he could guarantee a good Christmas, the prime minister – speaking at the G20 summit in Rome – said: “I see no evidence...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson is banking on the free market to solve the climate crisis – but it simply isn’t working

At Joe Biden’s virtual Leaders Summit on Climate in April, Boris Johnson outlined his programme for fighting the existential crisis facing the planet. “This isn’t about some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging, or however you want to put it,” he said. “‘Cake! Have! Eat!’ is my message to you.”It may have left his audience looking a tad perplexed, but behind the Johnson buffoonery those three words encapsulated his entire approach to the climate crisis. And just last month, addressing the UN in New York, he amplified that message by dismissing the views of an equally towering figure...
POLITICS
KTLA

Climate summit begins with UK’s Boris Johnson warning of ‘doomsday’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened a global climate summit Monday, saying the world is strapped to a “doomsday device.” Johnson likened an ever-warming Earth’s position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond — strapped to a bomb that will destroy the planet and trying to work out how to defuse it. He told […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The threats between the UK and France over the Brexit fishing row are nothing but irresponsible

One of the sub-themes of the campaign to leave the EU was that the British fishing industry had been hard done by in four decades of the common fisheries policy. So it is ironic that the current dispute was triggered by an attempt by the Jersey government to ensure that the “fishing effort in our waters is similar to pre-Brexit”.It is doubly ironic because Jersey never was part of the EU and is not part of the UK. It is a crown dependency that subcontracts its foreign policy to the UK, and so its decision to refuse fishing licences...
EUROPE
The Independent

Brexit news – live: New licences for French trawlers in bid to ease fishing row as DUP condemns bus attack

The government of Jersey has issued nearly 50 additional licences to French boats to fish in its waters, in an apparent effort to stave off threats of sanctions from Paris.The 49 temporary permits issued today come on top of 66 permanent licences awarded last week, bringing to 162 the total number of French vessels allowed to fish in the area post-Brexit.However, it is unclear whether the move - agreed last week at a meeting with officials from France, Jersey, the UK and European Commission - will be enough to stop the imposition of measures threatened by Paris if the...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Cop26 is world’s moment of truth on climate change – Johnson

The two-week conference in Glasgow aims to drive action by securing emission reductions on a global scale. Cop26 will be the “world’s moment of truth”, Boris Johnson said as he urged leaders to use the Glasgow summit to bring about an end to climate change. With the United Nations summit...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson accused of trying to ‘move goalposts’ to claim triumph in crunch global warming talks

Boris Johnson is trying to “move the goalposts” on climate change in order to be able to present an underwhelming outcome at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow as a triumph, Ed Miliband has warned.Speaking to The Independent on the eve of the crucial United Nations conference, Labour’s Cop26 spokesperson said the prime minister had failed to hold fellow leaders’ feet to the fire to secure the swift action needed if the world is to have any hope of limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. As summit host, Mr Johnson must not be allowed to offer polluting countries...
WORLD

