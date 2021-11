Everyone knows about the classic monsters. Big Foot, Chupacabra, Jersey Devil, Loch Ness Monster, Yeti, etc. But what about the lesser-knowns? Maybe the ones that could be in our very own backyard. Each and every corner of the world has some level of monster mania. Whether it's Africa, Nepal, Russia, the Philippines, and Iowa. Considering all the corn, and the not-so-dense population, our neck of the woods should be a hotbed for cryptid activity, right?

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO