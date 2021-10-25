CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele’s Ideal “Last Meal”

x95radio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele’s new song “Easy On Me” premiered on October 14th, and has already reached over 112 million views on youtube. Check out...

www.x95radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Adele's Ideal 'Death Row Meal' Would Feature These McDonald's Items

Popular singer Adele is a big foodie like the rest of us. She spilled the tea on some of her food habits in a fun interview with British Vogue recently (via YouTube). The singer loves getting herself a cup of hot tea with a little milk and some sugar. Also, she's never disappointed by a nice English breakfast on dreary days when she's dealing with a tough hangover.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Classic British Meal Adele Makes Every Sunday

Adele is back. Be prepared to be in your feelings again, when the British recording artist's new album "30" comes out next month (via The Wall Street Journal). It's Adele's first album in six years, and fans are taking the opportunity to get to know her all over again as they prepare for the lovely heartache induced by the singer's one-of-a-kind voice. British Vogue didn't waste its opportunity at some face time with Adele. This was the first time any media outlet had gotten access to Adele in the past five years, so British Vogue went for a twofer: an article about how divorce and motherhood informed her new album, and a video in which Adele takes Vogue's "Ultimate British Taste Test."
CELEBRITIES
mashed.com

This Chef's Cookbook Taught Adele How To Cook

Adele recently made a bold claim to British Vogue: "I know everything there is to know about food." She backed up that claim by identifying a respectable eight out of 12 classic UK dishes blindfolded, in the magazine's "Ultimate British Taste Test." This isn't a bad score at all, considering the superstar singer left her home country for Los Angeles two years ago (via People). Adele learned a lot about cooking from her mother, who made a good banoffee pie – one of the dishes in Vogue's test. "Her food never looked good, but it used to taste good," Adele said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
kfrxfm.com

Adele’s ‘30’ Album Will Feature This

Adele’s ‘30’ Album Will Feature A Voicemail She Left While Having A Panic Attack Adele’s album “30” will not only feature songs about her divorce from Simon Konecki and her son, Angelo, but fans will also hear the singer having a panic attack. Adele told an Australian radio host the audio of her having the panic attack is in a song she wrote for her son. The singer was trying to call her best friend to try to calm her down but she didn’t answer. “It shines some light on — I’m talking about my son in the rest of the song, and once I put him to bed, it’s like I can stop putting on that brave face,” she said. The “Easy On Me” singer says she would often forget what she had told her son about the separation causing her to have terrible anxiety. What sends your anxiety soaring?
MUSIC
hillsdalecollegian.com

‘Hello, it’s me:’ Adele returns

Adele doesn’t write break-up songs. She gives her audience anthems to proclaim. The difference lies in her delivery. While most break up songs straddle between the blatant acceptance and unavoidable withdrawal of losing someone, Adele is firm in her confidence, acknowledging her sorrow but rising above and beyond it with her sound and lyrics.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Jana Duggar's rumored ex Lawson Bates surprises fans with engagement news

Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates has proposed to his 22-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Espenson. Lawson, who had long been rumored to be courting Jana Duggar, proposed at Senuta Larnianone in Siena, Italy, secretly arranging the sunset proposal as they filmed a music video together. WATCH: Jana Duggar shares rare video...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Meal#British#Mcdonald
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

David Muir's dashing dad is his double in remarkable throwback photo

David Muir doesn't give a lot away when it comes to his personal life so when he opened up his family album to share a snapshot of his father fans were blown away. The World New Tonight anchor delighted his legions of devoted Instagram followers with a snapshot from his childhood.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Future Says ‘I’d Rather Hang with Jada’ When Suggested He and Will Hang

Still reeling from the entanglement controversy of last summer, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are in the headlines again, this time, via Future’s Instagram stories. A recent episode of Facebook’s popular Red Table Talks hosted by Pinkett had actress Gwyneth Paltrow in a candid position where she and Pinkett discussed their sex lives. The host was quoted as saying, “it’s hard.” Conclusions were drawn, specifically having to do with whether her husband wasn’t ‘performing’ in the bedroom.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Says She Was Betrayed While Filming ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 9

Dr. Heavenly Kimes had issues with Quad Webb. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is serious about her friendships. On the latest season, Heavenly was hurt after she had a social media spat with Quad Webb. Quad took to Instagram to post new photos of herself rocking a s*xy swimsuit. So Heavenly responded. And she did so by using an emoji. Quad mistook the emoji for shade. So she clapped back by going all the way in on Heavenly’s looks and body. She called out Heavenly about getting work done. Quad also said that Heavenly got work done and still can’t look as great as she naturally does.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy