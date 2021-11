ANNAPOLIS, MD. – Delaware men's tennis had two individuals reach the Round of 16 at the ITA Atlantic Regional over the weekend, coming up just one win short of advancing to the ITA Super Regional Championships. Overall, the four Blue Hen individuals and two doubles teams combined to win nine matches over the weekend. Play was held at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO