African governments typically hail the discovery of oil and gas as a blessing, but poor villagers in southern Ivory Coast are among those who say it can also be a curse. On the petroleum-rich coastline of Jacqueville, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Ivory Coast's economic hub of Abidjan, locals say they have yet to benefit from a decades-old bonanza. Workers are busy setting down a third pipeline, cutting across farms and villages, to help bring gas from offshore rigs to power stations. But in the village of Addah, found at the end of a bumpy, dusty road, people say they have yet to see any trickle-down from the boom and complain the whole issue is shrouded in secrecy.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO