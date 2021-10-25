CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow ties Boomer Esiason for best Bengals 7-game start to a season

By Bill Riccette
 6 days ago
Joe Burrow continues to rewrite the Cincinnati Bengals record books as the Bengals are enjoying an incredible start to the season.

Burrow threw three touchdown passes in Cincinnati’s big 41-17 win over the Ravens to take over first place in the AFC North. That gives him seven games with at least two touchdown passes to start the season.

Not only that, Burrow has tied Bengals great Boomer Esiason in 1988 with 17 touchdown passes through the first seven games of a season in franchise history.

Esiason finished that year with 28 touchdown passes, won the MVP and led the Bengals to a berth in Super Bowl XXIII.

For the record, Esiason actually went the next two games without a touchdown pass. Probably safe to say Burrow will have at least one next week against a Jets team that just gave up 54 against the Patriots.

NFL
