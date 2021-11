LaTricea Adams first heard about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, in November 2015. Concerned that advocacy organizations weren’t making enough noise about how dire the situation was—and feeling a kinship with the Flint residents as a native of Memphis, another majority-Black city—Adams decided to take matters into her own hands. Together with the National Urban League Young Professionals, she began organizing water donation drives for communities in Flint. Adams then immersed herself in learning about the breadth of the nation’s drinking water crisis. She dug into the history and relationship between neighborhood demographics, lead exposure risk, and the structural racism perpetuated by American policies like redlining, which labeled Black communities as hazardous zones unworthy of investment. Three months later, she founded Black Millennials for Flint (BM4F).

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO