The Florida Ag Expo is less than three weeks away for interested vegetable and specialty crop growers. While most agricultural events are held away from research farms, the allure of the Florida Ag Expo is that it is held at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Gulf Coast Research and Education Center (GCREC) in Wimauma, Florida. That appeals to farmers interested in seeing the research up close, said Jack Rechcigl, GCREC center director.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO