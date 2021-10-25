Gifts That Make Life A Little Bit Easier

Whether you're looking for a fail-safe hostess gift or a small item to stash under the tree, a candle is always a good choice. The best scented candles are luxurious holiday gifts that help set the mood, whether that's relaxation, coziness, or a nice mix of both. Since not all candles are created equal, we're rounding up some of the top holiday-friendly picks worth giving (and receiving) this season. These small-but-mighty options from Diptyque, Loewe, D.S. & Durga, and more conjure the most heartwarming vibes with the simplest strike of a match. Here, 19 of the best scented candles—featuring woody, earthy, floral, and fruit-forward scents—to unwrap this holiday.
Comments / 0