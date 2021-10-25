CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Gifts That Make Life A Little Bit Easier

By Loni Venti
Harper's Bazaar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday shopping season has commenced! And while it’s tempting to buy fun, frivolous things for everyone...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

17 clever TikTok parenting products that will make life easier

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. As a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
12tomatoes.com

This Viral Drink Tap Will Make Your Life 100 Times Easier In The Kitchen

When we are tasked with organizing our fridge, the process often ends up feeling like a game of Tetris gone horribly awry. No one wants to do it but it has to be done, which sums up the vast majority of household chores. Finding the right spot for everything is never as easy as it seems. It’s especially tough when you have to start figuring out a way to work around the water filter.
LIFESTYLE
Harper's Bazaar

The 19 Best Scented Candles to Gift This Holiday Season

Whether you're looking for a fail-safe hostess gift or a small item to stash under the tree, a candle is always a good choice. The best scented candles are luxurious holiday gifts that help set the mood, whether that's relaxation, coziness, or a nice mix of both. Since not all candles are created equal, we're rounding up some of the top holiday-friendly picks worth giving (and receiving) this season. These small-but-mighty options from Diptyque, Loewe, D.S. & Durga, and more conjure the most heartwarming vibes with the simplest strike of a match. Here, 19 of the best scented candles—featuring woody, earthy, floral, and fruit-forward scents—to unwrap this holiday.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Art#A Little Bit
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

17 best online thrift stores to shop for secondhand deals delivered to you

Thanks to trendsetters on TikTok and Instagram, thrifting is cooler than ever. Between the singularity of the pieces you’ll often find, the sustainability of buying secondhand, and the slashed price points on most pieces–even luxury–it’s a fantastic way to fill your closet with pre-loved pieces that have personality and panache in spades. You don’t always have time to go digging through the racks at your local Goodwill though, so we’ve put together a list of our favorite places to find vintage clothes and accessories online that you can have delivered straight to your door. Whether it’s a luxe new handbag...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
RETAIL
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
dailyrindblog.com

The Orchard Makes It Easier Than Ever To Pay Collaborators

The key to maintaining success in the music industry is adaptation. Remaining stagnant never earned anyone an award, that’s for sure. At The Orchard, we don’t just work with creatives, we have to be creative too. As technology advances, and the needs of our artists and labels change, so do we.
MUSIC
handymantips.org

How to make installing DIY lighting easier for yourself

Homes that have the right kind of outdoor lights are more attractive as well as more secure. Installing security lights, lighting up your garden, the path to your home and your doorways is something that most people will be able to tackle. However, there are a few things you can...
HOME & GARDEN
Harper's Bazaar

18 Skincare Holiday Gifts We're Freaking Out Over

If you've ever fallen down the skincare YouTube rabbit hole, you're one of them. (Perhaps you saw one of our Go to Bed with Me videos while down there?) If you know your AHAs from your BHAs, you're one of them. If the names Hyram and Susan matter more to you than Brad and Angelina, you're one of them. We're talking about skincare obsessives—those devoted to the art, science, and luxury of a perfected skin care routine. The 18 gifts below are catered to those of us—or that one friend or relative—who would rather throw cash at bottles of serum than bottles of champagne. Skincare stans can be hard to shop for, but the sets below are so good they should come without a receipt. Ahead, the best skincare gift sets for the 2021 holiday season.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Shop Ultra Luxe Cashmere Sweaters at Truly Ideal Price Points

Cashmere sweaters are a true seasonal staple. Like a quilted fall jacket or a pair of leather boots, you can't help but wear them day after day (in cashmere's case, for their versatility and their heavenly softness). To help you build your coziest and chicest fall wardrobe yet, we gathered the best cashmere sweaters from knitwear labels including Naadam, Naked Cashmere, and Filoro. These 18 cozy cashmere sweaters feel like luxury finds but the price tags are far more attainable. Go ahead, you can order more than one.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tulsakids.com

Make-Ahead Recipes Make Holidays Easier

As parents, we tell ourselves that one of these days we’ll have more time. We try to embrace the chaos, knowing one day we’ll look back at it longingly. But until then, while we’re in the thick of it, we have to find little devices and hacks that will cut out some of the crazy.
RECIPES
Harper's Bazaar

How to Create the Ultimate Wedding Wardrobe

Finding the gown may be the first order of bridal fashion business, but for many modern brides, it’s far from the last. An array of events surrounding the wedding—from the engagement party to the rehearsal dinner and a farewell brunch—means there are plenty of photo-worthy occasions that call for a fresh look. Whether you’re looking to outfit your entire bridal wardrobe or are simply in search of a few spectacular pieces to complete your look, here is the complete BAZAAR-approved guide to shopping for every kind of wedding festivity on your checklist.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Harper's Bazaar

23 Delightful Beauty Stocking Stuffers That Are Sure to Wow

Beauty products are frequently considered fail-safe holiday gifts, but they also come in handy as great options for gift swaps, the early nights of Hanukkah, and especially festive and charming stocking stuffers. From fragrant perfume rollerballs and nail polishes to skincare sets and self-care essentials, these beauty minis are fantastic for trying out new products while scoring limited-time holiday deals on cult favorites, like Pattern Beauty's beloved range of haircare offerings or a tree-worthy ornamental collection of best-sellers from Fresh. Scroll through for 23 of the best beauty stocking stuffers our editors are scooping up this holiday for everyone on our shopping lists—including ourselves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Aerin Lauder's guide to elevating the everyday

Aerin Lauder is the Estée Lauder Companies’ style and image director, and the founder of her eponymous line of cosmetics, fragrance, fashion, and furniture: Aerin. The granddaughter of entrepreneur Estée Lauder has also authored various books on entertaining, interiors and style, sharing tips drawn on family traditions through her modern vision.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy