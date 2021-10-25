CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's Eternals - Official "Evolve" Teaser Trailer

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the latest Marvel's Eternals trailer for another look at the upcoming film. The...

za.ign.com

MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Stars Talk Angelina Jolie’s Halloween Party and On-Set Christmas Shopping

Kumail Nanjiani did something most people would never think of — he turned down a party invitation from Angelina Jolie. And not just any party. Jolie hosted a Halloween bash while they were filming “Eternals” in the Canary Islands. “I did get an invite but I actually didn’t go because we were shooting on location and I finished a couple of days before them, and [my wife] Emily [V. Gordon] was back in London so I decided to fly back and be with her instead of going to this amazing costume party,” Nanjiani explains. Ahead of the film’s release, the “Eternals” stars who...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Marvel's Eternals receives surprising reaction from fans after premiere

Marvel enjoyed the world premiere of Eternals on Monday evening, and fans couldn't help but praise the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film received "wild, loud reactions" from the audience during the now traditional post-credits scenes - which included a major shock for fans but also confirmed a long-standing rumor about the series - but the film itself was also praised for having "legit LGBTQ representation'' and "packed with adrenaline right from the start".
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel's Eternals: The Deviants Have Evolved in the Latest Teaser Trailer

Watch the latest Marvel's Eternals trailer for another look at the upcoming film. The "Evolve" Eternals teaser trailer gives us another glimpse of the deviants. The new MCU movie stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and more.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Eternals clip features Ikaris, Sersi, Sprite and Dane Whitman

Marvel has released a new clip from next month’s Eternals which sees Ikaris (Richard Madden) turning up to save the day when Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Lia McHugh), and Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) are attacked by a Deviant; watch it here…. “The story takes place across two time periods. One...
TV SERIES
heyuguys.com

Full trailer drops for Marvel’s ‘Hit-Monkey’

Hulu has debuted the full trailer for the upcoming Marvel animation ‘Hit-Monkey.’. After a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld. The 10-episode series is co-created and executive produced by...
TV SERIES
People

Marvel's Eternals Called 'Shocking' and a 'Masterpiece' in Glowing First Reactions

Eternals is still weeks away from its November release, but early reviews indicate the Marvel film is set to be a hit. Following the Eternals premiere at L.A.'s El Capitan Theatre Monday, social media reactions began to trickle in with initial reviews of the superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals
geekculture.co

Marvel’s Eternals Featurette Establishes DC’s Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel’s Eternals is releasing soon and with 10 new superheroes ready to debut, another hero has been name-dropped. The hero you ask? DC’s Superman. In a new featurette introducing the Eternals, Phastos’ son mistook Ikaris for the DC hero saying “Dad, that’s Superman!”, therefore confirming that the Man of Steel exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
COMICS
NYLON

Harry Styles To Play Thanos' Womanizing Brother In Marvel's 'Eternals'

Harry Styles is currently on tour in support of his excellent (Stevie Nicks-approved) sophomore solo album Fine Line, and before long, the über-stylish celebrity should be sharing some new music too. It’s clear that the young musician is busy being famous, but Styles isn’t ready to let us forget that he’s not just a singer, just yet. According to recent reports, Styles is returning to the silver screen — and not just for another arthouse film, either. Nope. Styles is hitting the big leagues as he prepares to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Eternals stars reunite as they join Meryl Streep in new show

Eternals' Gemma Chan and Kit Harington are set to reunite for Apple TV's climate change anthology series Extrapolations. The pair, who will be seen starring alongside one another in the Marvel movie next month, will appear opposite The Mauritanian's Tahar Rahim, Sienna Miller (21 Bridges), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), The Americans' Matthew Rhys, Friends star David Schwimmer, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs and the legendary Meryl Streep in the new show.
TV SERIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Eternals’: First Reactions Praise Chloe Zhao’s Marvel Debut

The first reactions to Chloe Zhao’s Eternals trickled out after the Marvel film premiered in Los Angeles. After a series of delays, Marvel Studios’ Eternals finally debuted last night, making it the third film from the studio to release this year. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, the film focuses on the titular immortal race of cosmic beings who have treated Earth as their home for over 7,000 years. Sent here to protect us, humans, from Deviants, the Eternals eventually amalgamated into our societies. The film takes place in both the present and the past, giving audiences a unique spin on the Marvel Cinematic Universe landscape.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Spoilers Have Fans and Disney Pleading for Discretion

Marvel's Eternals held its first big press screenings early this week, including the big Hollywood premiere which revealed the full secrets of the film. However, when Disney and Marvel Studios invited select press to see Eternals, they did so with the assumption that they were bringing a secure crowd to the event. However, that's turned out not to be the case at all, as it turns out that members of the press - including some of the biggest outlets in the industry - ended up dropping major spoilers about Eternals and its apparently game-changing post-credits scenes.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Eternals featurette goes behind the scenes of Marvel’s next movie

Marvel Entertainment has released another featurette for the Phase Four blockbuster Eternals which takes us behind the scenes of the movie and sees producer Kevin Feige, director Chloe Zhao, and stars Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Gemma Chan discuss bringing the film to life on screen; watch it here…
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Impacted Lauren Ridloff's Walking Dead Schedule

The next feature film from Marvel Studios, Chloe Zhao's Eternals, is bringing the first deaf superhero to the screen. Actress Lauren Ridloff, who is deaf, plays an Eternal named Makkari. While Ridloff is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she has appeared in another comic title, starring in multiple seasons of The Walking Dead. You may have noticed that Ridloff has been popping up less in recent episodes of AMC's beloved zombie series, thanks in large part to her work on Eternals.
MOVIES

