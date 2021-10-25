Marvel's Eternals - Official "Evolve" Teaser Trailer

The first reactions to Chloe Zhao’s Eternals trickled out after the Marvel film premiered in Los Angeles. After a series of delays, Marvel Studios’ Eternals finally debuted last night, making it the third film from the studio to release this year. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, the film focuses on the titular immortal race of cosmic beings who have treated Earth as their home for over 7,000 years. Sent here to protect us, humans, from Deviants, the Eternals eventually amalgamated into our societies. The film takes place in both the present and the past, giving audiences a unique spin on the Marvel Cinematic Universe landscape.
Comments / 0