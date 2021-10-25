Good Morning: Monsters on the mind

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dear Friends & Colleagues,. It’s been a pleasure being the first host of Good Morning Black Hills, but my time as anchor has come to an end. Through my tenure, I have met many artists of all walks of life bringing their crafts and creativity to the forefront and displaying their talents live on our show. Even during the pandemic, we did not stop bringing this type of news to our audiences. Plus, my colleagues behind the scenes that made this show come together most notably my producer, Dominik Duasch, and TMP, Cody Scott. I commend all of you for your efforts and thank you for making GMBH a success.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO