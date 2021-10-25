CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning: Monsters on the mind

Herald Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can it be that we are now within spitting distance of Halloween? I blinked at 4th of July and here we were. I know it has been a bit of a slog in some ways because the summer doesn't seem to want to let go of this area....

www.heralddemocrat.com

duqsm.com

Monster Pumpkin Fest: a smashing good time

Last weekend, Oct. 16 and 17, Monster Pumpkin Fest returned to Pittsburgh at the 3 Crossings Campus between 28th and 29th street. Free admission provided countless opportunities to be immersed in the pumpkin Halloween spirit, and for a few more dollars, visitors had the chance to try out some of Pumpkin Fest’s paid attractions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rolling Stone

Good Morning Pair the Sweet with The Sour on ‘Barnyard’

To say that Barnyard is a little bit of a departure from what fans might have expected from Melbourne’s Good Morning might be putting it lightly, but to say it’s their best work to date isn’t doing it justice. Comprising Stefan Blair and Liam Parsons, Good Morning are slowly closing...
MUSIC
KEVN

Good Morning Black Hills says goodbye to host, Blake Joseph

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dear Friends & Colleagues,. It’s been a pleasure being the first host of Good Morning Black Hills, but my time as anchor has come to an end. Through my tenure, I have met many artists of all walks of life bringing their crafts and creativity to the forefront and displaying their talents live on our show. Even during the pandemic, we did not stop bringing this type of news to our audiences. Plus, my colleagues behind the scenes that made this show come together most notably my producer, Dominik Duasch, and TMP, Cody Scott. I commend all of you for your efforts and thank you for making GMBH a success.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ledger

Good mornings take some planning

What would your ideal workday morning look like? If you’re like me, it probably includes waking up slowly without the harshness of an alarm clock, a delicious breakfast, getting dressed in clothes that feel just right, and then a peaceful drive to work. Such a morning would make going to work much less frustrating, altering your mindset, and increasing your chances of having a productive day.
LIFESTYLE
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Good Morning – Barnyard

Good Morning’s Barnyard is an emotional venture into the depths of mortality and existentialism. Stefan Blair and Liam Parsons showcase a vulnerable open season of inner thoughts through poetic lyricism, tranquil guitar strums and influences ranging from folk to bedroom pop. Channeling a balance between states of dreaded hopelessness and gentle optimism, Barnyard carries a similar mood to albums such as Crywank’s Today is Almost Yesterday and Everyday is Stupid—a mood of deeply resonant, interpersonal emotion.
MUSIC
Herald Democrat

Good Morning: Howling winds could be more trick than treat

Happy almost Halloween. Mother Nature seems to have decided to get into the spirit with these wicked winds that have been howling through the last couple of days. I was trying to sleep last night and I kept hearing them blowing my neighbor's gate back and forth. The more I listened, the more creepy sounds I heard. I know it was all the wind, but it got to be a bit unsettling.
HAPPY, TX
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir's dashing dad is his double in remarkable throwback photo

David Muir doesn't give a lot away when it comes to his personal life so when he opened up his family album to share a snapshot of his father fans were blown away. The World New Tonight anchor delighted his legions of devoted Instagram followers with a snapshot from his childhood.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
justjaredjr.com

Selena Gomez Rocks Cool Fall Fashion Out in LA

Selena Gomez shows off her cool fall fashion while heading to a waiting car following an interview in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 28). The 29-year-old actress was surrounded by her team while promoting a slew of projects she’s involved in right now, including Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, as well as her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, and what’s next on the roster for Rare Beauty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES

