The Rookie - Episode 4.07 - Fire Fight - Press Release

GABBY SEEKS REVENGE ON AN ALL-NEW "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, ON FOX. After the shocking reveal on the premiere night after-show, Gabby works with Nick to try to get revenge and create some drama for the show. Reggie tries to get back in with his former coach, so that he can have another shot at playing in the NFL, and Monica visits a shaman. Meanwhile, Paula gets some concerning news about her health, causing her to distance herself from the others, and Simon and Justin try to navigate their relationship in the all-new "Episode 107: Revenge Plot" episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 1 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-107) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

