CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Rookie - Episode 4.07 - Fire Fight - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Fire Fight” – In the aftermath of Fred’s house explosion, Officer Nolan and Bailey discover there’s more to Fred’s death than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Officer...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 4.06 - Young Love, Old Love and Take This Job and Shove It - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Young Love, Old Love and Take This Job and Shove It” – Darlene worries about Mark making friends at his new school while Mark turns to Ben for personal advice. Meanwhile, Becky finds herself thriving in college and starts thinking about her future plans on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
TV Fanatic

Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 4

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 4, the pair searched for a missing person who they thought had international ties. Meanwhile, Harper continued the search for a serial arsonist after responding to a report of an injured cyclist. Elsewhere, Wesley was forced to overcome an impossible task. What did it...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.07 - Speeding Ticket, $180 - Press Release

“Speeding Ticket, $180” – Sofia brings out Tom’s adventurous side which ignites Marina’s jealous side. Meanwhile, Sarah and Denise learn that Shamiah has been confiding in Connor instead of them, leaving them no choice but to take action, on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maury Sterling
Person
Jenna Dewan
Person
Brandon Jay Mclaren
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episode 5.05 - Crazytown - Press Release

Crazytown” – Dr. Park and Dr. Murphy treat an elderly Asian man brought to St. Bonaventure by his daughter after being the victim of a hate crime. In addition, Lea goes behind Shaun’s back to help raise his negative patient satisfaction scores on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.07 - The Rose-Kissy Thing - Press Release

“The Rose-Kissy Thing” – Senior Night is upon William Penn Academy, and Beverly soon discovers she is missing out on the ceremonial adoration presented to mothers with athletic children. Much to Adam’s embarrassment, Beverly pushes for her moment to shine with a kiss and a rose and encourages Principal Ball to establish a Non-Athlete Senior Night. As Adam attempts to foil his mother’s plans, Erica finds herself lacking any interested friends to appoint “pre-wedding fun captain.” Reluctantly, she engages her eager “sister-in-law to be” Joanna, who inadvertently doesn’t meet expectations but ultimately proves herself worthy of being called sister on a new episode of “The Goldbergs” airing WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

911 - Episode 5.07 - Cell Block 9-1-1 - Press Release

BOBBY AND THE 118 ARE TRAPPED IN A PRISON RIOT ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1" MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8, ON FOX. Responding to a fire at a prison, Bobby and the 118 find themselves trapped in a deadly riot in the all-new "Brawl in the all-new "Cell Block 9-1-1" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 8 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-507) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

A Million Little Things - Episode 4.06 - six months later - Press Release

“six months later” – Maggie is enjoying success at work and new love in her life, while Gary learns he needs to let go of his past. Rome experiences a curveball with his film and Regina deals with drama of her own on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Fire Fight#Abc
spoilertv.com

The Big Leap - Episode 1.07 - Revenge Plot - Press Release

GABBY SEEKS REVENGE ON AN ALL-NEW "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, ON FOX. After the shocking reveal on the premiere night after-show, Gabby works with Nick to try to get revenge and create some drama for the show. Reggie tries to get back in with his former coach, so that he can have another shot at playing in the NFL, and Monica visits a shaman. Meanwhile, Paula gets some concerning news about her health, causing her to distance herself from the others, and Simon and Justin try to navigate their relationship in the all-new "Episode 107: Revenge Plot" episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 1 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-107) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

Dexter - Episode 9.03 - Smoke Signals - Press Release

Dexter: New Blood 103 "Smoke Signals" Dexter hopes to have a chance to makes things right with Harrison, which is proving to be tough to do when there’s a full-fledged crime investigation that Dexter himself has caused. Harrison joins the high school wrestling team and quickly makes a name for himself at school. Meanwhile, a true crime podcaster from LA arrives in Iron Lake and befriends Dexter’s police chief girlfriend.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Wonder Years - Episode 1.07 - Independence Day - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Independence Day” – As Kim’s campaign for a car coincides with the need to take Grandaddy Clisby’s keys away, Bill proposes a solution that is only pleasing to him: Kim can drive, so long as she takes her grandfather and Dean around town. Later on at the mall, Dean is worried about seeming uncool when Clisby ends up chaperoning him and his friends, but Clisby has a few crowd-pleasing tricks up his sleeve in this episode of “The Wonder Years,” airing WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.05 - King Bull - Press Release

THE TAC TEAM ASKS BULL TO STEP ASIDE, WHEN THEY FEAR HIS RECENT ISSUES COULD NEGATIVELY AFFECT THEIR DEFENSE OF A BUSINESS MOGUL ACCUSED OF BEING MENTALLY UNFIT TO LEAD HIS COMPANY, ON “BULL,” THURSDAY, NOV. 4. “King Bull” – The TAC team asks Bull to step aside, when they...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.06 - Welcome To The Haunting - Press Release

“Welcome to the Haunting” – As Halloween draws near, Calvin tries to determine what’s behind the sudden strange occurrences at the Butlers’ house. Also, Gemma and Tina question if their days of sexy costumes should be behind them, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Nov. 1 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

4400 - Episode 1.03 - That LaDonna Life - Press Release

"That LaDonna Life" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV) TIDES BEGIN TO TURN - LaDonna (Khaila Johnson) signs up for fifteen more minutes of fame but quickly realizes she doesn't have the clout she once had, so she turns to an unlikely source to help further her agenda, meanwhile Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) picks an inopportune time to speak his truth, and it may cost him dearly. Andre (TL Thompson) is eager to get back to medicine while everyone is eager to feel a bit of normalcy again. Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) takes a step towards repairing her relationship with her daughter and Hayden (AMARR) and Mildred (Autumn Best) enjoy an impromptu celebration. Also starring, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, Jaye Ladymore and Cory Jeacoma. The episode was directed by Sheelin Choskey and written by Kristen SaBerre (#103). Original airdate 11/8/2021.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.06 - The Devil's Throuple - Press Release

“The Devil’s Throuple” – Abishola is caught in the middle when Morenike agrees to be the “plus one” in Kemi and Chukwuemeka’s relationship. Also, when Bob refuses to pay for Douglas’ company car, he learns what it’s like to live on a budget, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Nov. 1 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Magnum P.I. - Episode 4.06 - Devil on the Doorstep - Press Release

A JOURNALIST HIRES MAGNUM TO TRACK DOWN HIS ANONYMOUS SOURCE AFTER THEY MYSTERIOUSLY GO DARK, AND HIGGINS RECEIVES A NEW ASSIGNMENT FROM MI-6, ON “MAGNUM P.I.,” FRIDAY, NOV. 12. “Devil on the Doorstep” – A journalist hires Magnum to track down his anonymous source after they mysteriously go dark, and...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

United States of Al - Episode 2.05 - Date / Didar - Press

“Date / Didar” – After Al and Ariana begin dating, they quickly realize they have different ideas about courtship. Also, when Hazel is punished and can’t go to the drag race with Art, he takes Vanessa instead, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Nov. 4 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy