Regardless of party, lawmakers from both Washington and Oregon continue to push on the USDA to expedite disaster assistance for farmers devastated by not only record heat this summer, but extreme drought as well. Representative Dan Newhouse and the entire Washington delegation, as well as members of the Oregon delegation, sent a letter to Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack earlier this month, asking that $10 billion in assistance established in the 2020 WHIP+ Reauthorization Act be distributed as soon as possible.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO