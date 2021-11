This story originally appeared in Love Now Media. “A small dose of healing can lead to an ease of pain, even if just for a moment.” – Jason Stuckey. For folks who are navigating a global pandemic and life, the hour-long therapeutic art session run by 25 year-old Isis Kirton via Zoom provides just that: a moment of ease. Isis, a Delaware College of Art & Design graduate and co-founder of KLIK photography collective, has used the power of art to tell the stories of Black people, and Black women specifically, for years. But as she sat in church one day, reflecting on her own mental and spiritual pains (such as experiencing assault at a young age in a church community), Isis came to the realization that she was not broken and neither were others like her.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO