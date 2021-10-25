CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Batgirl’ Film Adds Brendan Fraser as Villain

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Every superhero needs their villain. And the new Batgirl — who will be played by In the Heights’ Leslie Grace — has found hers. It’s Brendan Fraser!. Well, it’s a guy played by Brendan Fraser anyway. (Fraser is, by all accounts, a fine fellow and not a super-villain hellbent on mayhem...

