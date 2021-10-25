TRADE: Rams Trade LB Kenny Young To Broncos, Swap 2024 Picks

New Broncos LB Kenny Young said the Rams traded him to create cap space. “It had nothing to do with my on-the-field ability or anything like that,” Young said, via Broncos Wire. “I think what it was is I was playing well but the way the cap was structured, they needed to take some money off my deal to really get some guys off other areas up and ready to go. That’s what it was about. It was about finances. It’s something weird for me. I’ve never heard or experienced that, but it makes sense what they did. I’m not cool with it, but I have to respect it because they had no other choice.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO