NFL

TRADE: Rams Trade LB Kenny Young To Broncos, Swap 2024 Picks

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Adam Schefter, the Rams have traded LB Kenny Young to the Broncos. Schefter says the teams will also swap late-round picks in 2024, with the Rams sending a seventh...

Comments / 0

The Spun

Rams, Broncos Reportedly Agree To Monday Trade

The NFL trade deadline isn’t until next Tuesday, but the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams reportedly made a deal this afternoon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams will trade linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Denver in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. The move comes a little over two years to the day that the Rams got Young from the Baltimore Ravens in the mid-season Marcus Peters trade.
NFL
Kenny Young
Adam Schefter
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Reveals What Went Into Trading LB Kenny Young

When the Los Angeles Rams traded starting linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, it struck most people by surprise. Young has been the Rams' best inside linebacker this season and as they sit with a 6-1 record...
NFL
AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) said he feels “ready to go” for Sunday’s game after missing time since Week 1: “Yeah, of course, especially just being on the sideline, not being able to compete with your team to go out there and try to win. So, yeah, it’s very frustrating. But now, I’m back in action. I’m ready to go.” (Troy Renck)
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos trade for Vikings pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in swap of draft picks

The Broncos have lost four straight after starting 3-0, and now they've taken a small gamble to improve their defense. Two days after falling to the Browns, the team has acquired Vikings pass rusher Stephen Weatherly as part of a swap of draft picks, as NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported and the Broncos have since confirmed. The 27-year-old Weatherly was in his second stint with Minnesota but had recently been seeking a "fresh start," per Peliserro, and with starting edge defenders Von Miller and Bradley Chubb both injured in Denver, the Broncos will offer him an immediate opportunity at playing time.
NFL
#Broncos#American Football#Lb Kenny Young#Cb#Pro Football Focus
The Gazette

Broncos trade for Rams linebacker, add depth on defense

The Broncos have made two trades in three days, adding depth at linebacker. The most recent acquisition is Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young, who has started all seven games for the Rams this season totaling 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. The Broncos gave up a 2024 sixth-round pick for Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick. This come two days after Denver traded for Minnesota outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Weatherly has played in six games for the Vikings making six total tackles.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos somehow steal a starting LB from the Rams in trade

The Denver Broncos, ailing at the linebacker position, somehow found a way to steal Kenny Young away from the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos made a trade for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young on Monday acquiring some much-needed help at the position with Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell both out for the season.
NFL
Daily Herald

Rams LB Jones shocked by Young trade, but eager to step up

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Ernest Jones' first emotion was not excitement when he learned he had just been given a major role on the Los Angeles Rams' defense. 'œMy reaction was just shocked,' the rookie linebacker said. The Rams' decision to trade second-leading tackler Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos...
NFL
Yardbarker

'Dream Trade' Proposal Sends Broncos LB Von Miller to Cowboys for Draft Picks

Von Miller may have taken his final snap for the Denver Broncos. This, according to Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr, who concocted a "dream trade" scenario that would send the future Hall of Fame linebacker to his homestate Dallas Cowboys in exchange for second- and sixth-round draft picks ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Broncos Willing To Trade DB Kareem Jackson

According to Ian Rapoport, Broncos DB Kareem Jackson has been the subject of trade calls by other teams and Denver is not making him off-limits. However, Rapoport says it would take a strong offer for the Broncos to pull the trigger on a deal involving Jackson. He adds Broncos CB...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Von Miller Trade Rumors: Broncos LB Viewed as Candidate to Move at Deadline

There's a chance that Von Miller has played his final game as a member of the Denver Broncos with the NFL trade deadline looming. Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, there are "several" teams that could make a "full-throated pursuit" of Miller ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. One...
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Patriots vs. Chargers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game

Mac Jones will lead the Patriots against Justin Herbert and the Chargers in their Week 8 matchup Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Jones completed 24 of 36 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 54-13 rout of the Jets in Week 7. The 23-year-old rookie quarterback will look to make more strides this week against LA's defense, but New England (3-4) will likely have more success running the ball; the Chargers are 31st in the NFL against the run.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Browns, Chiefs

New Broncos LB Kenny Young said the Rams traded him to create cap space. “It had nothing to do with my on-the-field ability or anything like that,” Young said, via Broncos Wire. “I think what it was is I was playing well but the way the cap was structured, they needed to take some money off my deal to really get some guys off other areas up and ready to go. That’s what it was about. It was about finances. It’s something weird for me. I’ve never heard or experienced that, but it makes sense what they did. I’m not cool with it, but I have to respect it because they had no other choice.”
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Von Miller, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jon Gruden

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, one big name some NFL general managers think could be traded before Tuesday’s deadline is Broncos OLB Von Miller: “If you are asking me for one sexy trade that could be made, besides Watson, that would be it. I don’t know why they wouldn’t do it. He has wanted out for a while, he won’t be back there next year, they are struggling with him. Probably will have a new coach next year. George (rookie GM George Paton) has to be looking for picks at this point.”
NFL

