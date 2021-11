BOSTON (CBS) — Adrian Phillips made a diving interception, popped to his feet, and scampered 26 yards to give the Patriots a fourth-quarter lead, en route to a 27-24 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles. A former Charger, Phillips intercepted Justin Herbert twice in the game, with the second one delivering the late go-ahead score. Mac Jones completed just 16 of his 33 passes (48.5 percent) for 186 yards and no touchdowns, but he didn’t turn the ball over. Damien Harris ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Herbert was 18-for-25 for 223 yards with two touchdowns and two...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO