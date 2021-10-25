CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks Releasing Veteran OT Cedric Ogbuehi

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are releasing OT Cedric Ogbuehi on Monday. Garafolo expects Ogbuehi to generate decent interest as a free...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

Related
Cincy Jungle

Cedric Ogbuehi reportedly joining the Baltimore Ravens

Coming into the season, the Baltimore Ravens had an offensive line projected by some as a top-five unit, while the Cincinnati Bengals’ o-line was expected to be among the league’s worst. The tables have turned quite a bit, as Cincinnati’s offensive line has made big strides throughout the season, while...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player

Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Las Cruces Sun-News

Steelers' T.J. Watt shows why he’s the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player in OT win vs. Seahawks

PITTSBURGH — Crunch time was the perfect time for T.J. Watt to show why he gets the big bucks. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was a complete monster in overtime on Sunday night, extinguishing one drive with a sack that pushed Seattle out of field goal range then coming back a few minutes later with the sack and forced fumble that set up Chris Boswell’s game-winning kick.
NFL
thecomeback.com

T.J. Watt forced fumble and Chris Boswell field goal give Steelers a 23-20 OT win over Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks-Pittsburgh Steelers game Sunday had quite the run of back and forth moments, including Steelers’ TE Eric Ebron tying it up heading into half with his third career rushing touchdown on just his fifth career carry. It also had a wild finish to regulation, with Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf fumbling the ball and teammate Freddie Swain recovering it with 10 seconds left and no timeouts, then Swain rushing over to get the ball set up so they could spike it (which they did, with one second left), only for booth review to buzz down, pause the clock, and make them spike it again before Jason Myers was able to kick a game-tying field goal. And then in overtime, both teams’ first drives ended in punts, but when the Seahawks got the ball back, Steelers’ DE T.J. Watt stepped up and punched the ball loose:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OT Zach Banner among Steelers inactives vs Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced its inactives prior to Sunday night’s showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. No real surprises on the list except perhaps offensive tackle Zach Banner. Pittsburgh promoted Banner to the 53-man roster this week to replace wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster but it appears his debut won’t come until...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2015 Nfl Draft#Bengals#American Football#Nfl Media#Texas A M#Nfl Draft
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Instant Reaction: 710 ESPN Seattle on OT loss to Steelers

The Seahawks took another close loss to drop to 2-4 to start the 2021 campaign, falling to the Steelers 23-20 in overtime after a late takeaway by the Pittsburgh defense. Takeaways: Watt does what Adams didn’t | Fast Facts from Hawks’ loss. In the first game with Geno Smith under...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jake Curhan active for Seahawks as Cedric Ogbhuei out with injury

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime to close out a Sunday of football in Week 6. The Hawks will look to keep pace with the Los Angeles Rams, who went on the road and obliterated the New York Giants, as well as the Arizona Cardinals, who easily defeated the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Post-Game Podcast: The Steelers get “Watt they needed” in OT to survive the Seahawks

The Steelers and Seahawks started off slow on Sunday Night Football, but the Steelers came alive in what seemed to be dominant fashion and a Halftime lead. But the Seahawks made adjustments and the Steelers did not. In Overtime, the Steelers got a big play on defense and a Chris Boswell field goal clinched the 23-20 win. With Jeff Hartman and Bryan Anthony Davis out on assignment, join Dave Schofield, Michael Beck and Kyle Chrise break down the game like no one else does on the latest podcast, The Steelers Post-Game Show.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Peninsula Daily News

SEAHAWKS: Fumble, other mistakes doom Seattle in OT loss

RENTON — The performance was full of grit and resiliency, the type of characteristics Pete Carroll strives to see from each of his teams. And yet, it still ended up with another notch in the loss column leaving the Seattle Seahawks sitting at 2-4 and in last place in the toughest division in the NFL.
NFL
On3.com

Steelers release inactives ahead of Seahawks matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday released their list of Week 6 inactives ahead of their Sunday night contest with the Seattle Seahawks, with six players being marked out for the contest. Among those designated as out for the Steelers’ Sunday night game are wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was placed...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Edge Seahawks in OT After Watt Forced Fumble, Boswell FG

The Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Seattle Seahawks 23-20 in overtime at home on Sunday Night Football to improve to 3-3. Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell drilled a 37-yard field goal to secure the victory. Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt forced a fumble by Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith late in the overtime...
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks approach insurmountable number of veteran setbacks

One of the earliest versions of Murphy’s Law has been attributed to Alfred Holt in 1877, which states:. It is found that anything that can go wrong at sea generally does go wrong sooner or later, so it is not to be wondered that owners prefer the safe to the scientific … Sufficient stress can hardly be laid on the advantages of simplicity. The human factor cannot be safely neglected in planning machinery. If attention is to be obtained, the engine must be such that the engineer will be disposed to attend to it.
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Saints, Seahawks release first injury reports of game week

As you would expect for a team coming off of a bye week, the New Orleans Saints are getting healthier ahead of their Monday night game at Seattle. Starting offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy were back to practice in a limited fashion but that’s a positive trend after both have missed several weeks.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ravens signing Cedric Ogbuehi to practice squad

The Ravens are off this week, but they are making a move to shore up their depth at offensive tackle for when they return in Week Nine. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they are signing Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad. The team intends to call Ogbuehi up to the active roster soon.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens Tried Out Six Players Including OT Cedric Ogbuehi

The Baltimore Ravens brought in six free agents for tryouts on Tuesday including veteran OT Cedric Ogbuehi, according to Aaron Wilson. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy