Seahawks Releasing Veteran OT Cedric Ogbuehi

The Seattle Seahawks-Pittsburgh Steelers game Sunday had quite the run of back and forth moments, including Steelers’ TE Eric Ebron tying it up heading into half with his third career rushing touchdown on just his fifth career carry. It also had a wild finish to regulation, with Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf fumbling the ball and teammate Freddie Swain recovering it with 10 seconds left and no timeouts, then Swain rushing over to get the ball set up so they could spike it (which they did, with one second left), only for booth review to buzz down, pause the clock, and make them spike it again before Jason Myers was able to kick a game-tying field goal. And then in overtime, both teams’ first drives ended in punts, but when the Seahawks got the ball back, Steelers’ DE T.J. Watt stepped up and punched the ball loose:

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO