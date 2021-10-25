Husker kickoff time Nov. 6 against OSU won't be finalized until Saturday night

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
Big news out of the Pac-12: Nick Rolovich is reportedly out as Washington State head coach. John Canzano of The Oregonian reports, per a WSU source, Rolovich and other WSU assistants have been terminated for cause. Rolovich’s status has been uncertain much of the 2021 season, as Washington state requires...
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
College football fans, particularly the diehards of the SEC, can sometimes forget that the players are humans. This is especially true for kickers, who are expected to do their job and are only remembered when they don't do it, which is usually on the biggest stage - the end of the game.
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
Michigan has lost an in-state commitment to the 2022 class, three-star receiver Tay’shawn Trent from Harper Woods announced Tuesday. Trent, in a post Tuesday on Twitter, thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and safeties coach Ron Bellamy for offer him “the opportunity of a life time” but was “dropping” is commitment.
Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
After a disappointing 2020, Michigan State has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2021 college football season. The Spartans are 7-0 and in first place in the Big Ten East. They’re also ranked in the top 10 in the AP poll for the first time in five years.
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
This coming Saturday, Aidan Hutchinson and the Michigan Wolverines will be in East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans. Back in February, then Michigan LB Ben VanSumeren announced he was transferring to the Spartans and that is exactly what he did. So far in 5 games with MSU this season, VanSumeren has just seven tackles.
(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
Controversial decisions are unfortunately overshadowing what might have been the game of the college football season between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Michigan’s comeback attempt fell short when it couldn’t convert on fourth and three with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wolverines quarterback...
For the second year in a row, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has been benched during the Red River Showdown. Rattler entered this college football season as the top quarterback prospect in the country. And yet, in the first five games of the season, he had just 1,260 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed his second-straight game on the sidelines this weekend as he continues to recover from foot surgery. Thankfully for him, his Tigers rewarded him with a win. Jackson State improved to 7-1 with a 28-19 victory of Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. The Tigers...
Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
Comments / 0