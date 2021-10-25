CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Plant-based shrimp? It's part of Nestlé's net zero plan

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Food giant Nestlé is trying to slash its carbon emissions...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Fox News' Tucker Carlson problem

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News is not officially commenting on the record, but it seems the right-wing talk network is quietly trying to distance itself from Tucker Carlson's 1/6 trutherism.
ENTERTAINMENT
Phys.org

Carbon accounting madness makes a mockery of the UK's Net Zero plans, says academic

Government targets to make the UK carbon neutral by 2050 could be worthless if current carbon accounting systems aren't radically reformed, warns a leading academic. New research shows a worrying mismatch between the most commonly used measures of carbon and their true impacts, risking bogus net-zero claims, missed opportunities and false positives when it comes to identifying truly effective ways of decarbonising the country.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
Shropshire Star

Sainsbury’s brings net-zero target forward by five years

The supermarket has written to 400 of its suppliers to ask how they are performing against carbon reduction targets. Sainsbury’s will eliminate its contributions to greenhouse gas emissions five years ahead of a previous plan, it announced on Tuesday as world leaders prepare for crunch talks in Glasgow. The retailer...
FOOD & DRINKS
Phys.org

Net zero policies are 'emperor's new clothes,' academics warn

Net zero targets are a "fantasy" that often just protect "business as usual," a leading expert in environment and sustainability has said. Dr. James Dyke, Assistant Director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter, criticized net zero targets as a "great idea in principle" but which "help perpetuate a belief in technological salvation and diminish the sense of urgency surrounding the need to curb emissions now."
ENVIRONMENT
vmware.com

On the Road to 1 Million Trees: VMware’s Journey to Net Zero and You

VMworld was a huge success due to the participation of all of you: our customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders. As the leader of VMware’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Office, I am especially proud of all those who participated in the Inspire Change track, which included sessions to deepen understanding of the connection between digital transformation, technology, and business imperatives of sustainability, equity and trust. Together, we learned new skills and ways of thinking to build our careers; how to be an ally for diversity, equity and inclusion; and how to be a change agent for a better planet.
ENVIRONMENT
mashed.com

Every Plant-Based Milk, And What It's Best For

The plant-based milk market has exploded in the last few years, with legions of consumers deciding for myriad reasons to reduce or eliminate their consumption of dairy products. Some people choose to go plant-based because it reduces their environmental footprint, while others do it because of concerns about animal welfare, or because their bodies can't digest dairy products. Some plant-based milks may have nutritional advantages over dairy milk as well. The Good Food Institute reports that as of 2020, 15% of all milk purchased in the U.S. was plant milk, totaling around $2.5 billion in sales. With all that money on the table, tons of companies are entering the U.S. market making milk out of all kinds of plants, even unlikely options like potatoes.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Nestl#Plant#R D#Food Drink
wxerfm.com

U.S. McDonald’s Joins The Plant-Based Market

McDonald’s says it will test the “McPlant” burger in restaurants in the United States next month. The chain created the burger in partnership with Beyond Meats. CNBC says it’s the latest step in McDonald’s cautious approach to adding plant-based meat to its menu. The company took its time learning about meat substitutes and consumer demand, even as other fast-food chains raced to add fake meat items to their menus such as Burger King who introduced the Impossible Whopper two years ago.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Miami

Lab-Grown Coffee: Scientists Working On Beanless Brews

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coffee is a crucial part of a lot of our days.  Worldwide, people drink more than 600 billion cups every year. Scientists are trying to make sure the coffee never runs out. While the beans traditionally come from tropical regions, scientists in Nordic Finland are generating java in the lab. “We skip the farming part, and we use plant cell cultures instead,” said VTT Research team leader Heiko Rischer. The researchers are using cellular agriculture to create coffee cells, which are transferred to bioreactors to produce biomass.  In layman’s terms, they’re using science to make beanless brews they say smell...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

UK net-zero tech firms double in value in 12 months – report

The value of the UK’s net-zero tech sector has nearly doubled in the past year despite a major slowdown in investment growth, according to data.Net-zero tech firms, which develop technology to offset carbon emissions, saw valuations rise from 24.4 billion dollars (£17.8 billion) in 2020 to 47.6 billion (£34.8 billion) in 2021, according to the Net Zero 2021 Report from start-up network Tech Nation The sector has been bolstered by the arrival of 10 new companies in the past year but the hike in value was driven by funding rounds and stock market listings at established companies.If these net-zero companies...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Sun-Powered Prototypes That Harvest Water From The Air Could Help Billions of People

Even when there's not a cloud in the sky, there's always water circulating in the atmosphere. Compared to all the H20 on Earth, there isn't much up there – only about 0.001 percent – but in areas of high humidity, even that small amount of moisture could be enough to provide safe drinking water for a billion people. The hydration is there for the taking. All we need to do is figure out how to get it.  If we can create a cost-effective, off-grid device that uses solar power to harvest liquid from the heavens, a new paper estimates we could produce 5 liters (1.3...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Yosemite makes ‘alarming’ list of forests that have flipped from carbon sinks to emitters

Yosemite National Park is on Unesco’s new report that lists areas of natural beauty that have switched from carbon sinks to emitters.The beloved California park came in third place on a list of 10 forests that now contribute net carbon sources in The World Heritage Forests Carbon Sinks Under Pressure report, published by Unesco and authored by Tales Carvalho Resende, David Gibbs, Nancy Harris and Elena Osipova. These emissions are a result of human activities, global heating, plus extreme weather conditions, like wildfires. “Unprecedented wildfires fuelled by climate change cause emissions to spike,” states the report. While, destructive agricultural practices,...
AGRICULTURE
Birmingham Star

Skills shortage could undo UK government's net zero plans

The UK government has set out its plans for reaching net zero emissions. This target, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson says will be met by 2050, is a crucial test of whether countries can move to a carbon-free economy. From replacing gas boilers with heat pumps to expanding power generation...
ECONOMY
MindBodyGreen

An Herbalist's Take On The Future Of Plant-Based Health

In a wellness industry landscape that includes dietary supplements, fitness, nutrition, self-care, and mindfulness, herbalism is a thread that connects it all. Herbalism is a lifestyle—the simple practice of using plants for better health. I (admittedly biasedly!) believe it's the future. But herbalism, a traditional medicine, is also the present reality for most of the world and always has been.
NUTRITION
The Guardian

The Coalition’s net zero policy is merely a plan to freeload off the rest of the world

The Morrison government has now confirmed that it will target net zero emissions for Australia by 2050. But, unlike Europe, the US and China, the Morrison government believes we’ll manage to reduce emissions to zero without implementing any legislation that either requires businesses to reduce their emissions or that of their products; or provides funding to pay these businesses to reduce their emissions at mass scale.
POLITICS
Fortune

Australia’s distinctly hands-off net-zero plan bets technology—not fossil fuel regulation—will offset emissions

Subscribe to Green, Inc. for a weekly brief on the revolutions in energy, technology, and sustainability, delivered free to your inbox. Australia, long a laggard on climate change, finally joined the world’s leading economies in committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 on Tuesday ahead of the UN’s COP26 climate summit that starts on Sunday in Glasgow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

CNN

709K+
Followers
109K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy