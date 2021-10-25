Plant-based shrimp? It's part of Nestlé's net zero plan

The plant-based milk market has exploded in the last few years, with legions of consumers deciding for myriad reasons to reduce or eliminate their consumption of dairy products. Some people choose to go plant-based because it reduces their environmental footprint, while others do it because of concerns about animal welfare, or because their bodies can't digest dairy products. Some plant-based milks may have nutritional advantages over dairy milk as well. The Good Food Institute reports that as of 2020, 15% of all milk purchased in the U.S. was plant milk, totaling around $2.5 billion in sales. With all that money on the table, tons of companies are entering the U.S. market making milk out of all kinds of plants, even unlikely options like potatoes.

