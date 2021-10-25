Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area

Houston police are searching for the suspect(s) who robbed a woman and dragged her and her dog in the Heights area.

Video from the Sept. 25 incident shows a bizarre moment. It happened in the 900 block of Studewood at 9 p.m. The woman told police she was approached by an unknown man, who pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse.

The man is then seen forcibly grabbing the woman's purse and getting into a red Chevrolet HHR.

As the suspects tried to flee the scene, the woman was caught on the passenger door and dragged for several feet, along with her dog, police said. During that, the suspects then pushed the woman off the car. In the process of falling to the ground, the woman said she broke her arm.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man with a thin build. He was wearing black pants and a multicolored jacket, according to police. The suspected vehicle is a red four-door Chevrolet HHR.