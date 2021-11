GREENSBURG – The Ohio Rail Experience, which brought nearly 250 tourists to visit Greensburg’s downtown area in the spring, is returning Saturday. Between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., the popular Ohio based tourist excursion will stop on the rails near downtown to allow nearly 300 visitors to wander the picturesque downtown area, “wine and dine” and shop the merchants on the square. Company’s coming and the merchants on the square are sprucing things up to receive them in their best form.

