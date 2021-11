Once a month or so on The Grid (my weekly photography talk show, quickly approaching its 500th episode), we do an episode where we ask our viewers to submit an edited image of theirs, and I edit the photo from start to scratch like I’d do it using Lightroom and Photoshop. Here’s the most recent one, and I cued it up here so where it starts right when the editing starts (so it skips all the talkshow-stuff at the beginning of the show). Hope you find it helpful.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 3 DAYS AGO