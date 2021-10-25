Food Pantry donation!

Jimmy and Michelle Chappell are among the newest volunteers helping out last Tuesday, October 19, at the Lincoln County Food Pantry to prepare for the pantry’s distribution on Thursday, Oct. 21. The food pantry’s distribution schedule for November will be Thursday, November 4 and Thursday, November 18, from 10 a.m. – noon. On Monday, November 22, the pantry will be […]
GREENFIELD — The annual “Fill a Truck, Fill a Pantry” event filled a lot of trucks and pantries this past weekend. About 250 boxes of non-perishable foods were collected Saturday, Oct. 16, by the Rotary Club of Greenfield, who partnered with local Kiwanis and Sertoma clubs and the city of Greenfield for the fall food collection, held in the Greenfield Christian Church parking lot.
NILES — Food assistance on wheels is coming to a Niles Church. The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry, which provides fresh produce to area families in need, will be hosting a drive-thru food giveaway at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 601 Ferry St., Niles. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
DOWAGIAC — One local supermarket is looking to give back this fall. ACTION Ministries is partnering with the SpartanNash Foundation during its retail scan campaign to provide hunger relief in the local community. Between Oct. 27 and Nov. 7, store guests who visit the Dowagiac Family Fare will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, $10 or round up their purchase at any checkout lane, with 100 percent of dollars raised going directly to ACTION Ministries in Dowagiac.
GRAVETTE -- Harris Steele, cofounder of Outreach 58:10 Food Pantry, was the guest speaker at the Oct. 6 regular meeting of the Gravette Lions Club. Steele expressed appreciation for the Lions Club's support of the pantry, which has operated in Sulphur Springs for about two years. Steele explained that the...
October 19, 2021 – Land of Lincoln Credit Union is making a total donation of $25,000 to eight different central Illinois area food pantries. The food pantries that are receiving funds from this total includes Northeast Community Fund in Decatur, Holy Family Food Pantry in Springfield, 6:35 Pantry in Vandalia, Catholic Charities in Effingham, Catholic Charities in Mattoon, Loaves & Fishes Pantry in Pana, Salvation Army Pantry of Centralia, and Center for Hope Outreach in Bloomington.
Leave what you can and take what you need. The food pantry on campus has given students what they need from essentials like food and hygiene’s to help them throughout the semester. Reverend professor Nichole Torbitzky is one of the sponsors who helped with the idea of providing a food...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville Food Pantry just cut the ribbon on its new facility, several years in the making, and now has started raising money to fix the old building attached to the new pantry. With that in mind, the Food Pantry is holding a “Haunting of...
Chris Current, Executive Director of the Nederland Food Pantry (https:// nederlandfoodpantry.org) for the past 30+ years is preparing to retire. Chris Current has provided leadership for the Nederland Food Pantry since its inception in 1986. The Food Pantry started as a joint project among the local Nederland churches, and food was distributed out of the Presbyterian church once a month to a few households. The Food Pantry’s current location is in the Nederland Community Center and 120 or more households are provided supplemental food every week.
Starting next week, the Teton Valley Food Pantry will be hosting distribution days at its new location in the Teton School District 401 office in Driggs. The nonprofit’s lease in the Teton Business and Education Center north of Driggs is coming to an end this fall, so the organization began looking in the spring for a larger space to accommodate the growing services of the food pantry. The school district had approved leasing the old IT building, across the parking lot from the administration building, but in the end the admin building itself was deemed to be a better fit. The space offers around 900 square feet of usable real estate, and is very conveniently located for public school students and particip.
A Dutchess County food pantry that has served the community for decades is asking for some help in return. The Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Food Pantry has been in business since the 1980s but is now looking for a new home because the church it is in is up for sale.
ATLANTIC – A scarecrow contest, organized by the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department and Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, will help support the Atlantic Food Pantry. Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith said Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen suggested the idea, in which businesses or organizations build a scarecrow to place on a downtown pole. The cost to do so is $20, and those interested can contact the chamber at 243-3017 or stop at the office to make payment and determine which pole they want to use this week.
After a campus-wide survey in fall 2020, it was identified that more than 35% of Oglethorpe students suffer from an inadequate food supply each week. Even more students shared that they cannot guarantee they will be able to purchase more food before their current supply runs out. The mission of...
Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County issued the following announcement on October 19. Drive Thru Mobile Pantry - Emergency Food Assistance. 8am to 10 am or until supply runs out. Location. Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center. 4601 FL-710 Okeechobee, FL. 4601 FL-710 Okeechobee FL 34972. Description. Drive Thru Mobile Pantry - Emergency...
OAKFIELD — The G.O.O.S.E. (God is On Our Side Every day) food pantry has been open at 33 S. Main St. for nearly a year. Still, new people are discovering it. Sue Zeliff, who staffs the pantry along with other women, said G.O.O.S.E. typically serves 50 families a month, but has been seeing more than that lately.
Marshall County’s final Mountaineer Food Bank distribution event of the year will be held today. Food will be available at the Four Seasons Pool from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., distributed in partnership with the Marshall County Family Resource Network in the last such event of 2021. While supplies last, people are encouraged to drive through and receive a box of food. Carpooling between families is allowed, though riders may be asked to go through the line a second time before receiving a second box. Any Marshall County resident is welcome.
Nixa Walmart customers are shopping in a remodeled Supercenter located at 1102 N Massey Blvd., as a much-anticipated project is complete. The remodel includes several department transformations within the store, and the expansion of some services that Walmart management says will help customers save time. According to a statement from Walmart, the upgrades complement measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from contracting and spreading COVID-19.
Comments / 0