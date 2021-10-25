Food Pantry donation!

Starting next week, the Teton Valley Food Pantry will be hosting distribution days at its new location in the Teton School District 401 office in Driggs. The nonprofit’s lease in the Teton Business and Education Center north of Driggs is coming to an end this fall, so the organization began looking in the spring for a larger space to accommodate the growing services of the food pantry. The school district had approved leasing the old IT building, across the parking lot from the administration building, but in the end the admin building itself was deemed to be a better fit. The space offers around 900 square feet of usable real estate, and is very conveniently located for public school students and particip.

DRIGGS, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO