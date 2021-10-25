Spoiled Rotten 160 – Revisiting Captain America: The First Avenger

The Russo Brothers have revealed that they almost quit 2016’s Captain America: Civil War over a dispute about the film’s ending.Anthony and Joseph Russo directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier before Civil War, and went on to direct two additional films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. A new behind-the-scenes book, The Story of Marvel Studios, details the making of some of these films, and describes a creative stand-off between the Russos, screenwriter Stephen McFeely and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and opposing them, a band of executives on the Marvel Creative Committee.“We had...
