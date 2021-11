Got plans for the next few months? Because Hallmark has a few ideas for you. Forty-one, to be precise. Hallmark has announced its full plans for the holiday season, including 41 original movies premiering across their multiple networks: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the Hallmark Movies Now streaming app. And the action starts... Friday! (Halloween who? Don't know her.)

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO