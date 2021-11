So much for the Gator Standard. For the second year in a row, LSU came into the rivalry game with Florida limping. More than a third of its starting roster in the season opener was missing. But this time, even the guys who stepped up as backups last year against Florida- namely Kayshon Boutte and Eli Ricks- were missing. As a result, LSU fans dismissed their team out of hand and failed to show up in full, leaving thousands of empty seats in Tiger Stadium for an 11am kickoff. Ed Orgeron was said to be a lame duck. And as a result of all of that, Florida was again the heavy favorite.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO