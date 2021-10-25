CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jim Harbaugh says Michigan State 'playing team football, winning football'

By Isaiah Hole
 6 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After each of Michigan’s seven wins, we’ve tended to hear players refer to the other team as ‘nameless, faceless opponents.’ That sentiment was echoed by edge rusher David Ojabo after the Northwestern game when he was asked about the forthcoming Michigan State game.

While this game certainly means more, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh says that in order for the team to retain equilibrium, that’s the right approach.

“There’s the approach of one game at a time, which you need to do,” Harbaugh said. “You have to do that and you have to practice that and that has to be implemented unless a team be painfully humbled. Now we’re in a situation — huge game. In some ways that mindset’s similar, in other ways that definitely gets turned up a notch.”

Both teams will enter Saturday 7-0 and one will leave with eight wins, while the other will remain at seven, but with its first loss of the season.

With that in mind, why, in Harbaugh’s eyes, have the Spartans been able to turn things around? Why are they undefeated at this point?

“They’re playing team football, winning football,” Harbaugh said. “On offense, they take care of the ball. Their running game is outstanding. Quarterback, playing very well, very efficiently. Versus all coverages and he’s very good against the blitz, he’s very good at scrambling. Averaging about eight yards a run. They do a lot of things.

“Defensively, they play really good defense. Not a lot of tendencies to pick up on and play really well on special teams. They’re playing really good ball.”

The biggest challenge for Michigan on Saturday will likely be fending off the nation’s best rusher in terms of yards per game in Kenneth Walker III. Walker has 152 carries for 997 yards and 9 touchdowns on the season, an average of 6.56 yards per carry.

What makes him so dangerous? Harbaugh notes his speed, his ability to see and hit a hole, and then how he makes people miss once he’s got the ball in his hands.

“He’s got great vision, really good balance,” He runs their zone schemes, their man schemes extremely well. He’s fast. He looks to be about a mid-4.4 guy. But he’s also big, too. The most impressive thing with him is the yards he gets after contact. I think it’s about 4.5 yards after contact. So he’s a fine back.”

Saturday’s game will also mark another first for Michigan as it will play on a grass field for the first time all year. It’s the first of two, as the game at Penn State will also be on a grass field.

Harbaugh says that’s yet another thing that the team has to prepare for to make sure they’re not just ready for the Spartans, but a different element, as well.

“Yeah, there’s a difference,” Harbaugh said. “We have a grass practice field. We’ll get on that as much as we possibly can. The footing, what it comes down to. Make sure guys experiment, have the right cleat. Something you don’t think about, the proper cleat for the turf and the grass.”

Harbaugh says he doesn’t really know MSU head coach Mel Tucker, but he does have something of a connection with him.

While he praised the job he’s been able to do in East Lansing, Harbaugh says that his sister and brother-in-law used to live next to Tucker back when he was coaching under Kirby Smart in Athens.

“Somewhat. He was neighbors with my brother-in-law Tom Crean and my sister Joani in Georgia. Had great things to say about him. I’ve been on calls with him and I think he does a tremendous job.”

Michigan and MSU will kick off at noon EDT at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Fox, with Big Noon Kickoff in attendance as well as ESPN College GameDay.

The Patriots didn’t get the best version of Mac Jones in Week 8, but it didn’t matter

Despite the New England Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, quarterback Mac Jones did not have his best game. He went 18 of 35 (51%) on the afternoon, throwing for 217 yards with no touchdowns or no interceptions. After starting off the game quickly, including a 44-yard deep strike to Nelson Agholor, Jones went through a stretch that saw him go seven-of-17 through the air.
NFL
Who is Dallas Cowboys' QB Cooper Rush?

There was a fairytale ending to Sunday Night Football for Cooper Rush, his family, and the Dallas Cowboys. Only it was real. Oh, so real. The career backup started in place of an injured Dak Prescott and threw for 325 yards and the game-winning TD in the final minute of a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
