Springfield Armory SA-35 9mm Pistol: Improved Browning Hi-Power Clone

In this episode of TFBTV, James Reeves reviews the new Springfield SA-35 Hi-Power clone. Springfield pulled out all of the stops making this clone and even tweaked the original design to improve upon its weaknesses. Mainly, the original magazine safety has been removed, allowing Springfield’s version to have a much better trigger. The hammer has been re-contoured to eliminate slide bite that the older models sometimes caused. It uses improved 15 rounds magazines instead of the 13 round magazines of the original Hi-Power. The safety has been improved as well, and the SA-35 has a beveled magazine well. This gun also costs only $699 MSRP. But how did this Hi-Power clone turn out? Check today’s video to find out.
For many of us, when we go to the range for some aroma therapy we buy the cheapest ammunition possible because – to be blunt – shooting has been getting expensive the last couple years due to innumerable factors (one of them being Covid). So, when you shoot cheap ammo you often have cheap ammo problems like rounds getting stuck in chambers. This is not a life-or-death scenario for the shooter or even the rifle, but it can quickly sour any range day. With that in mind, Springfield Armory has debuted a new ratcheting charging handle in the LevAR that should help any shooter remove stuck casings with no extra tools required.
When it comes to concealed carry pistols we are living in a renaissance era of high-capacity firearms with a pantheon of features. This includes Springfield Armory with their incredibly-popular Hellcat and still sought-after XD-S (Xtreme Duty Single Stack). In fact, Springfield Armory has debuted New XD-S Mod.2 OSP variants in 9mm and .45 ACP that are offered with a Crimson Trace Red Dot as a factory option or an Optic Ready slide.
The Mossberg MC2sc pistol brings sub-compact size with performance, capacity and value. It also ushers in an age of optics-ready pistols for the company. I’ve watched Mossberg’s pistol program develop since it was a concept. Say what you will, it is a company that understands their legacy and understands their customers. The pistol line, going back to the MC1sc, offers features and performance that punch way above their price point.
There's a new crop of impressive centerfire cartridges on the market, but that doesn't mean that these older rounds don't work well for hunters. There’s been a boom of new centerfire rifle cartridges released in the last several years, and most of these are designed with long-range precision shooting in mind. The 6.5 Creedmoor, built from the ground-up to be a target round capable of outstanding accuracy, is one of them. In the wake of the Creedmoor’s success other rounds like the 28 Nosler, 6.5 PRC, 6.8 Western, and .300 PRC have become extremely popular. If you’re planning to shoot targets or game at extended ranges then all these rounds will work, but that doesn’t mean the rounds that came before them won’t. Despite all our professed affection for our favorite rounds some hunters are all to eager...
Well, it just happed again…the topic of rifles comes up, and sure enough the question was asked to me this past weekend, “What is the best rifle to use for deer hunting?” Toss out this question at your favorite watering hole or gun shop and if there are 10 hunters present, you will probably get at least seven different answers.
James Tarr reviews the five best shotguns for personal protection under $300. Even in the 21st century the 12-gauge shotgun is still considered by many to be the ultimate home-defense firearm. It is a brute force weapon, throwing clouds of attitude-adjusting projectiles downrange—simple, but very effective. Because shotguns are simple,...
James Tarr Reviews the first collaboration between BlackPoint and Kyle Lamb of Viking Tactics, the VTAC IWB Holster!. The country is awash in “plastic” holster makers. It seems there are just as many manufacturers of polymer holsters as there are of AR-15s, and separating the quality stuff from the garbage has been increasingly difficult.
Silencer Central, America’s largest silencer dealer, is proud to announce that the BANISH 30 has been selected as Guns & Ammo’s Silencer of the Year. The BANISH 30, a 9-inch titanium suppressor that works with calibers from .17 to .300, was chosen for the award by editors, contributors, and staff of the magazine.
A new compact concealed carry contender has entered the ring with the introduction of Mossberg’s new MC2sc micro-compact 9mm pistol. The new 9mm pistol features an 11+1 standard magazine capacity with a 14+1 extended magazine also available for the new pistol. Striving to give concealed carriers everything they want from a modern concealed carry pistol, the MC2sc will also feature an optics ready slide as standard which also happens to co-witness with a red dot sight without the need to purchase additional co-witness or suppressor height sights.
Proprietary composite-cased rounds, such as True Velocity's precisely engineered .308 Winchester round, signal the next generation in small arms ammunition. Texas-based True Velocity has been awarded the prestigious Guns & Ammo “Innovation of The Year” award for their composite-cased .308 WIN round, which launched directly to consumer audiences in July and is on-shelf at many major retail locations in 20-round boxes. The round is the first commercially available product from True Velocity, which has supplied the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, and multiple Allied nations with its advanced, composite-cased ammunition for multiple years.
Mossberg 590S pump-action 12-gauge shotguns are capable of cycling 1.75-, 2.75- and 3-inch shotshells in any combination for shooting flexibility. O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. continues its legacy of industry firsts with the introduction of the 590S Series of 12-gauge pump-actions; capable of cycling 1.75-, 2.75- and 3-inch shotshells interchangeably, in any combination, without the use of an adaptor. The 590S Series includes two full-length stock options and two versions of the bird’s head-gripped Shockwave.
Question: I bring to your attention a rare pocket pistol in 6.35mm (.25 ACP) caliber, probably made in the early 20th century, and seemingly in low numbers. The name “Bronnie” clearly suggests an opportunistic intention of fishing in the waters of John M. Browning, which wasn’t uncommon among modest European arms makers of that time. But the little gun has its own merit with a certain manufacturing quality and ingenious details such as the conical rear of the recoil spring guide contributing to the firm assembly of the fixed barrel. The pistol has no serial number, nor a name for its production site. The legend on its left side reads, “FABRIQUE...
In this three-part series, Elite bass pro Paul Mueller discusses the different situations, phases of fall turnover and different lakes where a crankbait will succeed. A crankbait, in general, is very easy to use, but it can require a technical approach. It's an important tool like anything else, and depending on the water, cover, and how deep the fish are, choosing the correct shallow-, medium- or deep-diving crankbait can make or break your fishing trip.
This article appears in the South edition of the November Game & Fish Magazine, now on sale. Learn how to subscribe. The rut—that magical time all serious whitetail hunters eagerly wait for—is really three seasons built into one. Buck behavior during the pre-rut, peak-rut and post-rut periods is not exactly...
There are a host of fine cartridges to pick from if long range shooting is your game. The various 6mms are hugely popular, as are the 6.5mms and then you have the various 7mms and even the .338s. One very versatile cartridge to consider though is the .300... Kayak Fishing:...
The legendary autoloading .22 finally gets loaded for lefties. When I was in high school, I’d occasionally go squirrel hunting with the great Kansas trapshooter Dave Bledsoe. Dave had a classic and well-worn Winchester Model 63; I had an early Ruger 10/22, both of us using open sights. Bledsoe almost always came out of the woods with more squirrels. Not necessarily because he shot better, although that’s possible. More likely because he was more patient than teenage me.
The hybrid Shenandoah provides IWB/OWB versatility. Bianchi, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, announced the availability of the Shenandoah, a new hybrid in-waist-band/outside-waist-band holster. The Shenandoah is an innovative option for those who carry micro-9mms and is optics ready.
