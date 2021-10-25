HEARTBREAK: Prize Show Steer Stolen from High School Senior

PAMPA, TX – A high school senior at Pampa High School may miss out on his final stock show season after his last show steer was stolen.

According to the boy's mother Kim Peevey, on Oct. 22, an unknown suspect stole the steer at a location in Lefors.

"His very last steer to show, the steer that gets him his scholarship, the steer that he has spent several months feeding, cleaning, training and loving to prepare to show his senior year," stated Peevey. "Please we are begging if anyone knows anything about this please contact any of us or Pampa Police Department. Chaston is am amazing kid, very respectful and truly a good kid he doesn't deserve this!"

No leads as of now who stole the steer but the parents are asking for anyone with information to step forward.

"Unfortunately still no news but we are not giving up," stated Peeve. "Please please keep sharing and praying that we, him, and my son are reunited and Chaston gets to show him."

The Gray County steer show will not take place until the middle of January.