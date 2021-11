North Dakota Century Code states that there is pretty much only one reason to use your car horn. Did you know it is not legal in North Dakota to honk your horn for whatever reason whatsoever? According to North Dakota Century Code 39-21-36, "Whenever reasonably necessary for safe operation, the driver of a motor vehicle upon a highway shall give audible warning with the vehicle's horn, but may not otherwise use the vehicle's horn while upon a highway." So, whether you are honking at that person sitting too long at a light or honking at your friend as you pass them on the road, you could probably get pulled over.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO