New York (CNN Business) — Americans are already dealing with sticker shock at the grocery store and when filling up at the pump. Next up: Home heating bills. US households that rely on natural gas for heating will spend an average of $746 to heat their homes this winter, up 30% from last winter, according to the Energy Information Administration. Retail natural gas prices are expected to hit the highest levels since the winter of 2005-2006.

