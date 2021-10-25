Remains of Young Boy Found Abandoned in Apartment Complex

HOUSTON, TX – The remains of a young boy was found in an apartment complex on Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 25, deputies with the HCSO were dispatched to the apartments at 3535 Green Crest, near Addicks Clodine & Westpark Tollway for the report of a welfare check.

When the deputies arrived, they found three children, ages 15, 10, and 7, that were extremely malnourished, had injuries, and were seemingly abandoned inside of the home. The children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The remains of another child, age 9, was also found inside the residence. HCSO says that they were alerted to the situation after the 15-year-old called dispatched about the boy.

The body has allegedly been dead for over a year while the children have been abandoned for months.

The children's mother and her boyfriend have been found by HCSO but they have not been arrested at this time.

Sheriff of Harris County Ed Gonzales says the scene was horrific. "I have been in this business for a long time and I had never heard of a scenario like this," he said.