Massachusetts Woman Survives Four-Hour Torture Session By Art Professor Upset Over Unrequited Love

Rie Hachiyanagi

A Massachusetts college professor pleaded guilty to using a rock, a fire poker, and gardening tools in a four-hour torture session on a colleague who did not reciprocate her romantic feelings.

Rie Hachiyanagi, an art professor, was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

Lauret Savoy, also a professor at the prestigious Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass., opened her door to Hachiyanagi, who expressed that she wanted to "talk about her feelings."

The police reports state that as soon as Hachiyanagi, 50, entered the home, she began beating Savoy with a rock, a fire poker and also using garden shears. The nightmare lasted over four hours.

The professor eventually convinced Hachiyanagi to end the torture and save her life. She pretended that she had returned the feelings. Hachiyanagi believed her and called 9-1-1.

Hachiyanagi cold dispatchers that she found Savoy "in a pool of blood," "barely breathing," and "semi-conscious and with a head injury," according to the report. She told responding officers that she was covered with blood because she had been holding Savoy until the emergency services turned up.

"She betrayed my trust, invaded my home, and tried to kill me with premeditated violence," Savoy told the court. "The cruelty she wielded with weapons and expressed in words, was extreme."

Northwestern District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News that Hachiyanagi was pleaded guilty to three counts of armed assault with intent to murder a person over 60, mayhem, and multiple assault counts.

Judge Francis Flannery praised Savoy her for her courage in fighting back against someone trying to kill her.

"Professor Savoy is certainly a victim of a horrific crime, but that's not what I'm going to remember," he said. "I'm going to remember that she had the presence of mind and the courage to convince her attacker not to kill her. As her body was failing her, she used her mind to save herself. That's remarkable."