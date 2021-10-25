CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

VMware Horizon Agent on RHEL 7.9

By konhuynh
vmware.com
 6 days ago

I've been trying to get a test physical Red Hat workstation 7.9 to add into Horizon. I've installed the agent according to Install Horizon Agent...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

vmware.com

UI Bug in VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.0

I just upgraded from 16.1.2 to 16.2.0. I went to create a new VM. When I got to the final page of the wizard, I tried clicking the Customize Hardware button. Instead of the window that normally displays, I was presented with a small window labeled "Hardware" and it was empty (see below).
COMPUTERS
Light Reading

VMware zeroes in on data management, security and carbon emissions

VMware is teaming up with a number of service provider and cloud provider partners to improve data security and compliance, managed security services and management of Kubernetes services for end user customers. Dubbed the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, VMware has launched a new joint venture to protect customer data access,...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Top reasons why healthcare organizations choose VMware Horizon Apps

The aging population, increasing patient demand and staffing shortages have pushed global healthcare organizations over the technology tipping point. As a result, these organizations are pressured to deliver healthcare services in a digital-first manner to increase clinician efficiency, patient satisfaction and data security. Nurses across all disciplines – bedside, emergency room, operating room and intensive care – as well as physicians, pharmacists and lab technicians are more digitally reliant than ever. Their jobs require instant access to applications such as an EHR system, dictation software and imaging viewers. This access can be anytime and anywhere, even in the most diverse circumstances, such as pop-up clinics, rural locations, remote care and in-home patient monitoring.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware is driving crazy after update.

1 week after the migation of Windows 10 1909 to Windows 10 20H2, when I want to launch a VM, VMware says that I didn't have the XSAVE instruction, and cannot start the machine. Weirder, in Windows 10 1909, this message didn't show, and it was running fine. More weirder,...
SOFTWARE
Computer Weekly

VMware refines cross-cloud strategy

The adoption of hybrid and multicloud has created opportunities for enterprise IT suppliers, telcos and even public cloud providers – some of which had once dismissed the idea of a private cloud. Today, much of the enterprise technology industry has rallied around so-called multicloud services, providing the plumbing that enables...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Workstation 16 Issues Booting After System Shutdown

Running home assistant on VMware workstation 16 player. Every time host PC (windows 10) shuts down, my virtual machine can not start. It starts to boot and get stuck at "autoboot-" Anyone know what the problem is?. I have attached my recent log.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Fault in installing UBUNTU 18.04 in Vmware

Hi I have the following error when trying to UBUNTU 18.04 in VMWARE. I also attached the error file, with which maybe you can find the problem. The problem is that I reinstalled VMWARE, and after that I have the same problem. vmware-vmplayer-7216.log. 30 KB. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. VMware...
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
redhat.com

Multipath TCP on RHEL 8: From one to many subflows

Many years ago, Hercules was traveling back to Athens when he lost his way in a wood. Arriving at a crossroad, he found two women. One of them was Aletheia, the goddess of truth, and the other was Apate, the goddess of lies. But he didn't know who was who. Hercules needed all his intelligence to find the only question capable of revealing the way to Athens.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Cloud Universal 3.0

Newly enabled for the channel, Cloud Universal 3.0 helps partners accelerate customer journeys to multi-cloud. Cloud Universal gives partners and customers the flexibility and tools to build multi-cloud strategies that are simpler, more robust, and more efficient. Its simplified subscription model helps partners lead customers on the path to multi-cloud at their own pace, with maximum flexibility, choice, and guidance. And, with the addition of VMware Tanzu Standard, Cloud Universal unlocks application modernization efforts without having to initiate new procurement efforts or complicated billing. View the FAQ and access these resources to learn more.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMWare Workstation Pro 16 has no Color Theme option

So I just downloaded the latest update of VMWare Workstation Pro 16 and lost my dark theme. It loaded into the blinding light color palette and when I went into display settings for VMWare to change it back to dark theme appearance, that option was no longer there. I cannot seem to find where it is anymore. I made sure my registration key was accepted but I just cannot find the display color theme for the application. Has this moved?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0)

VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0) Exception 0xc0000005 (access violation) has occurred. A log file is available in "D:\Windows 10 and later x64\vmware.log". To collect data to submit to VMware support, choose "Collect Support Data" from the Help menu. You can also run the "vm-support" script in the Workstation folder directly.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

No Ethernet Connection VMware Fusion 12 macOS Big Sur Beta 6

With the newly released version of VMware Fusion 12.0 I'm having the same problem I did with the Technical Preview in macOS Big Sur Beta 6. When starting a Windows 10 x64 virtual machine, I receive the following error message:. Could not connect 'Ethernet0' to virtual network '/dev/vmnet8'. More information...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Update host copy of VMware tools

Update host copy of VMware tools — I'm hoping someone can help. I want to update the copy of VMware tools held in the product locker of every host in our cluster. At first I downloaded the latest version from the VMware website and then used WinSCP to copy the extracted files into each product locker on every host. This can be a lengthy process.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware native Key Provider shows "Warning" status

I have created a Native Key Provider, it seems to be working, because i can create a Windows 11 VM with TPM and was able to install it. But the status is "warning" and at "Active" it isn't green. Where can i see, why it is showing a warning?. Kind...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Vmware and security

I would like to understand about security in virtual machines. I have Vmware Workstation & created a virtual (but no encryption, no TPM) If I did not install Vmtools, then I cannot copy/paste files from the virtual to physical & vica versa. If I browse the internet only from this...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Windstream Enterprise collaborates with VMware to bring SASE to customers

Windstream Enterprise (WE) announced a partnership with VMware to bring Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) to mutual customers faster. The solution fuses Windstream Enterprise’s Cloud CoreTM network and VMware SASE Points of Presence (PoPs) to deliver an optimal and more secure application experience to remote access users. “The integration of...
BUSINESS
vmware.com

Can I Install vmware player on a Mac BookPro?

I wan to run a virtual Linux Distribution. You need VMware Fusion, this is nothing to do with the Horizon product. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Addressing next-gen app challenges with VMware and HPE

As organizations deploy next-generation apps, traditional IT architectures are being stretched thin. The age of digital transformation has introduced new challenges for IT, including ever-increasing pressure on server CPUs, resulting in less-than-optimal performance. A new concept of fabric virtualization. That’s where the VMware® Project Monterey initiative comes in: to help...
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

VMWare Fusion 12.2 - vctl mssql issue

VMWare Fusion 12.2 has broken my ability to run my MSSQL Server Docker containers (it still works with 12.1). You can reproduce the issue by doing the following:. vctl pull mcr.microsoft.com/mssql/server:2019-latest. mkdir ~/Data/mssql. chmod -R 777 ~/Data/mssql. vctl run -e "ACCEPT_EULA=Y" -e "SA_PASSWORD=10A-croci-toss-integral" -p 1433:1433 --name brad-mssql --hostname brad-mssql -v...
SOFTWARE

