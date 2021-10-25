VMware Horizon Agent on RHEL 7.9

The aging population, increasing patient demand and staffing shortages have pushed global healthcare organizations over the technology tipping point. As a result, these organizations are pressured to deliver healthcare services in a digital-first manner to increase clinician efficiency, patient satisfaction and data security. Nurses across all disciplines – bedside, emergency room, operating room and intensive care – as well as physicians, pharmacists and lab technicians are more digitally reliant than ever. Their jobs require instant access to applications such as an EHR system, dictation software and imaging viewers. This access can be anytime and anywhere, even in the most diverse circumstances, such as pop-up clinics, rural locations, remote care and in-home patient monitoring.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO