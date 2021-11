As a pharmacist, it’s important to consider the benefits of certification for pharmacy technicians. When it comes to running a pharmacy, employee qualifications and skills can make or break the business. This is especially true today, as pharmacy technicians take on more responsibilities than ever before. In fact, according to the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) 2021 Industry Outlook, 43% of employers report that pharmacy technicians have more responsibility this year compared to last.1 The assumption could be made that this growth is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, but expectations are that this growth will continue long after the pandemic.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO