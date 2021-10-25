Beyonce’s newest apparel collaboration is coming soon

Black Sabbath is launching a new apparel collaboration with DC Shoes. The collection, which includes various footwear, t-shirts and long-sleeve shirts, is inspired by Sabbath’s 1971 metal opus Master of Reality in honor of its 50th anniversary. Along with the clothes and shoes, DC is also releasing an exclusive Master...
That’s it, fringes are the hair trend of the season. Recently, we’ve seen Zendaya sport the perfect eyebrow-skimming fringe. Then there was Shay Mitchell’s wispy side fringe, Bella Hadid’s birthday 90s supermodel fringe and Megan Fox debuting the shortest fringe we’ve ever seen. And that was all just in the last week alone.
Beyoncé surprises us once again by dropping a new song for Venus and Serena Williams’ biopic trailer titled King Richard. Beyoncé’s new song “Be Alive” is featured in the Warner Bros. film, which is set to be released November 19 in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. The sports drama...
North American esports organisation Dignitas has revealed athletic wear brand VIRUS International as its official ‘game day apparel’ partner. As a part of the deal, VIRUS International will create unique, co-branded apparel for the organisation, including the official team jersey. Besides Dignitas’s ‘Competitive Game Day’ uniform, the apparel collection will...
EPCOT is ready to ring in the season with new Christmas apparel at Creations Shop, including t-shirts, a hoodie, and sweatpants. These red sweatpants feature Disney Dogs such as Pluto, Slinky Dog, Tramp, and more. Disney Cats Holiday Sweatpants – $49.99. The black holiday sweatpants feature Disney Cats, including Marie,...
It's been nearly two months since Kanye West unveiled his 10th studio album, DONDA. Met with mixed reception following a long-winded rollout that included three listening parties in Atlanta and Chicago, Kanye West delivered a monstrous 27 songs in total for his latest opus, though it seems like some of the best cuts off the project were ultimately left off.
One thing about Ashanti, she’s going to travel and go ALL OUT as the undisputed Queen of Vacays who celebrated her 41st birthday in the Bahamas where she appeared to really enjoy herself while basking in sun-splashed paradise. A year after living her best life in Saint John’s, Antigua and...
R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
Beyonce is the main star of the latest Tiffany & Co. campaign, featuring her performing "Moon River" while wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond, and her husband Jay-Z wanders around her. However, the beautiful setting of the commercial is an important co-star. It was filmed at The Orum House, a beautiful Bel-Air hilltop contemporary mansion. It is now on the market for $42 million. Fans can get a look inside the propeller-shaped home without needing to visit thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Selena Gomez shows off her cool fall fashion while heading to a waiting car following an interview in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 28). The 29-year-old actress was surrounded by her team while promoting a slew of projects she’s involved in right now, including Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, as well as her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, and what’s next on the roster for Rare Beauty.
Still reeling from the entanglement controversy of last summer, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are in the headlines again, this time, via Future’s Instagram stories. A recent episode of Facebook’s popular Red Table Talks hosted by Pinkett had actress Gwyneth Paltrow in a candid position where she and Pinkett discussed their sex lives. The host was quoted as saying, “it’s hard.” Conclusions were drawn, specifically having to do with whether her husband wasn’t ‘performing’ in the bedroom.
Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and...
To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
Reese Witherspoon took a trip down memory lane this week to revisit some of her best Halloween costumes – but none are more iconic than her pink bunny costume from Legally Blonde. The 45-year-old treated fans to a glimpse of the saucy outfit she donned as Elle Woods in the...
Dolly Parton is known for her impressive and often sparkly outfits. You may think that a woman who clearly loves fashion and glitter who is very wealthy would wear tons of diamonds. Apparently not! Dolly has said that she doesn’t wear real diamonds anymore, especially while on stage performing. Dolly...
A Planet Fitness member was allegedly kicked out of a gym by a member of the staff because of an oversize water bottle in a video that earned renewed interest on Reddit this week. The video was originally published by the man in the video on YouTube in 2019, but it gained new life as Reddit users debated the events. The Planet Fitness' list of rules on its website notes that water bottles too big to fit in the holders on its gym equipment are banned.
Eva Longoria turned heads last night at the 2021 Global Gift Gala held in Paris. The “Desperate Housewives” star was the epitome of class in an all-black number. The event was a charity gala for a foundation dedicated to raising money for women and children in need around the world. The theme was centered around F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel “The Great Gatsby,” and it’s safe to say that Longoria understood the assignment.
Longoria’s outfit, a plunging dress with an asymmetrical hemline and strappy, black stiletto sandals, perfectly combined together a masculine and feminine aesthetic. The outfit gave off an elegant, masculine...
Warner Bros. Pictures has released the new King Richard trailer, which features Beyoncé’s new song “Be Alive”! You can watch the King Richard trailer using the player below. King Richard is based on the true story of an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes...
Comments / 0