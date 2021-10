Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Building on their strong product momentum since 1971 and becoming a world-class innovation brand, Terramar is celebrating their 50 years of innovation with the launch of new products and fabrics in their 2021 / 2022 collection. Founded in 1971 as an importer of oiled wool sweaters and foul weather clothing from the U.K., the brand has continuously provided millions of consumers with revolutionary fabrics keeping them warm, comfortable, and stylish over the years. When the brand launched ThermaSilk® in the 1980’s, Terramar quickly became known for their quality and unique fabrics and became the largest importer of pure silk underwear in the world. Today, the brand continues to innovate through baselayers which are part of a layering system to keep you warm and dry through any level of activity or climate.

