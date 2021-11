At the end of 2020, mobile robots were deployed in just over 9,000 separate customer sites. By 2025, deployments will have increased to over 53,000 sites. Whilst this may seem a lot, it is not even close to reaching the ceiling of market saturation – market penetration of mobile robots will still not have exceeded 30%. Furthermore, those penetration levels do not account for where facilities have multiple types of robots installed, nor the mass rollout of fleets in a single warehouse. Given that, the opportunity for AGVs and AMRs is even larger.

