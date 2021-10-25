CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Ebron: ‘It’s Hard As F***’ At Times To Not Ask For More Targets

Cover picture for the articleTight end Eric Ebron has been a pretty high-volume player at his position almost since he first came into the league as...

steelersnow.com

PFF has Steelers Dealing Joe Haden, Eric Ebron in Potential Trade Deadline Moves

The NFL trade deadline is just two weeks away, and Pro Football Focus believes a pair of veteran Steelers could be dealt. PFF’s Brad Spielberger is eyeing cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron as potential trade candidates the Steelers could ship elsewhere. For Haden, Spielberger sees the 12-year...
Yardbarker

Eric Ebron Talks Steelers-Browns Week 8 Showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers get a chance at revenge against the Cleveland Browns this weekend as they travel to FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8. The Browns sent the Steelers packing last postseason, defeating them 48-37 at Heinz Field this past winter. This Sunday, Pittsburgh gets a chance to reclaim their winning ways over Cleveland, and they know it.
On3.com

Eric Ebron sounds off on reduced role in Pittsburgh Steelers offense

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron’s playing time and role within the offense have taken a hit this season. He said Monday that he “can’t answer” why that is happening. The eight-year veteran also said the coaches, including first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada, were better fit to answer questions about his presence and usage.
Yardbarker

Eric Ebron Comments On Reduced Role With Steelers

Tight end Eric Ebron was a key part of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in 2020. He showed up with his new team and had 56 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns. So far this season he has seven catches in six games. Ebron has faded to the background of...
Steelers Depot

Eric Ebron On Rushing Touchdown: ‘It Gave Us A Little Momentum There’

It’s safe to say that Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator Matt Canada fooled everyone in the stadium in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks when he called an end-around from the 1-yard line for…tight end Eric Ebron. Wait, what?. Yeah. Canada didn’t call for a dive play...
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – TE Eric Ebron – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
Steelers Depot

Eric Ebron: Pat Freiermuth ‘Like My Third Child’ With Amount Of Questions He Asks

Even if the Pittsburgh Steelers had viable alternatives or not, chances are this year’s rookie class was going to contribute fairly heavily this year either way, or at least their top two draft picks would. That includes second-round tight end Pat Freiermuth, who has effectively become their number one at the position, even with former Pro Bowler Eric Ebron on the roster.
NBC Sports

Eric Ebron on reduced role: It’s hard, but I want to be a professional

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron has a reputation for sharing almost anything that’s on his mind, but he’s taking a different approach to questions about his reduced role with the team this season. Ebron’s playing time and role in the passing game have both shrunk this year and he said...
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: TE Eric Ebron Out vs. Browns with Hamstring

PITTSBURGH — Steelers tight end Eric Ebron will miss the team’s Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday with a hamstring injury suffered during the week, the team announced on Friday. Ebron was limited in practice on Thursday and did not practice on Friday before being declared out....
chatsports.com

Steelers Injury Report: Eric Ebron added to the injury report on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing their preparation for the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, one new player was added to the injury report as two players were listed as limited. The new player added to the list...
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Injury Report: Ebron out, Ingram doubtful for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing up their preparation for the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, one player have been ruled out for Sunday while another is doubtful. A new player added to the list on Thursday was...
NBC Sports

Eric Ebron out, Melvin Ingram doubtful for Sunday

The Steelers will likely be without a pair of veteran contributors when they take on the Browns this Sunday. Tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) has been ruled out for the contest. He was limited in Thursday’s practice and did not participate on Friday. Edge rusher Melvin Ingram (groin) is doubtful....
The Big Lead

NFL

