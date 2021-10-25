CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

US will allow private sponsors to help Afghan refugee resettlement

By Caroline Simon
Roll Call Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Monday announced a new program that would allow groups of private citizens to sponsor Afghan refugees, a move that could bolster a weakened U.S. resettlement system tested by thousands of recent arrivals. Under the program, groups of individuals may form “sponsor circles” to help Afghan...

www.rollcall.com

Bangor Daily News

2nd Portland group selected to help resettle refugees in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Afghans and other immigrant refugees arriving in Maine will soon have more options for help getting on their feet. The Department of State has approved the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, an international refugee resettlement program, to mobilize a second Portland-based organization to help acclimate immigrant refugees to their new lives in and around Maine.
MAINE STATE
Reason.com

The Government Has Struggled To Resettle Evacuated Afghans. A New Program Will Let Private Citizens Pick Up the Slack.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department announced that it would launch a private sponsorship program for evacuated Afghans. Under the Sponsor Circle Program, private citizens will be able to help financially support and resettle evacuated Afghans in new communities across the country. Groups of at least five adults may apply to become sponsors. If they pass background checks, they then commit to raising enough money to support the designated family for up to 90 days. Once approved, groups are responsible for helping Afghans find housing, enroll in schools, and identify medical services.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Miami

Biden Administration Unveils Program To Help Move Afghan Refugees From US Military Bases Into Permanent Homes

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration on Monday unveiled a new program to help move about 55,000 Afghan refugees from U.S. military bases into permanent homes. The new effort called the Sponsor Circle Program aims to connect evacuees with individual Americans willing to help. Volunteers have already signed up in which groups of at least five people form to provide assistance with housing, financial support, medical services, employment and other needs for at least 90 days. “We just feel that it’s really is our obligation. Also, frankly, a privilege to be able to be in this position where we can just help others that need help,” said Sponsor Circle Program volunteer Uyen Nguyen. This new program is modeled after a similar private refugee sponsor program that’s been in place in Canada for the past four decades. Sponsor Circle Groups need to fundraise about $3,000 for each afghan they want to welcome to their community.
IMMIGRATION
Person
Joe Biden
BBC

Former refugees in US to Afghans: 'You are not alone' 

WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence. Hundreds of Afghans are starting new lives in the US after escaping the Taliban. What advice do other former refugees living in the US have for them about what's ahead?. When Louisiana resident Dauda Sesay was 16 years old, he watched as...
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Star

US launches sponsor circle program for relocated Afghans

Washington [US], October 25 (ANI): The United States is launching a new program for Afghans who have been evacuated to the country under Operation Allies Welcome, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday. "The State Department is partnering with the Community Sponsorship Hub (CSH), a project of Rockefeller...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS

