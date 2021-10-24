CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

£2bn to build more homes: Rishi Sunak is to announce cash injection for tens of thousands of new houses on brownfield land

By John Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Tens of thousands of homes will be built on derelict sites as part of a near-£2billion drive by Rishi Sunak to target brownfield land instead of the countryside for housing.

The Chancellor will announce the fund to transform previously developed land equivalent to 2,000 football pitches in Wednesday’s Budget.

In addition, he will unveil plans to spend millions on creating more than 100 ‘pocket parks’ in towns and cities across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKDjM_0ccDCZiH00
Tens of thousands of homes will be built on derelict sites as part of a near-£2billion drive by Rishi Sunak to target brownfield land instead of the countryside for housing

The Budget will focus on ‘looking to the future and building a stronger economy for the British people’, Mr Sunak said last night.

He will also allocate the money available to individual Whitehall departments for the next three years in his Spending Review.

A £1.8billion fund to turn brownfield land into homes will be part of the settlement for Michael Gove’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

About 160,000 homes are expected to be built in England as part of the scheme.

As well as preparing sites for development, the money will be used to provide transport links, schools and public spaces so they can become thriving communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKdjR_0ccDCZiH00
The Chancellor will announce the fund to transform previously developed land equivalent to 2,000 football pitches in Wednesday’s Budget

About £300million will be spent by local authorities and regional mayors.

Alongside this, the Chancellor will announce a £9million Levelling Up Parks Fund that will enable local authorities to transform more than 100 neglected urban spaces into ‘pocket parks’ roughly the size of a tennis court.

These green spaces are aimed at improving the physical and mental health of communities by providing a safe place for children to play in as well as somewhere adults can relax.

More than 2.5million people in the UK live more than a ten-minute walk from a green space.

Mr Sunak said last night: ‘We are investing in better quality, safer, greener and more affordable homes to create thriving places where people want to live.

‘One of my favourite pastimes is to go for walks in the park with my family, and I want to make sure everyone has green space on their doorstep to enjoy too.

‘Transforming our unloved and neglected urban spaces will help protect our cherished countryside and green spaces, while improving the physical and mental health of our communities.’

Mr Sunak will also confirm a previously announced £11.5billion pot for affordable housing to provide another 180,000 homes, some of which will go on brownfield sites.

The Government has a target of building 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s, with 244,000 constructed last year, the highest since 1987.

At the Tory party conference earlier this month, Mr Gove signalled a huge shift on planning policy as he vowed to focus housebuilding efforts on ‘neglected brownfield sites’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xixWC_0ccDCZiH00
A £1.8billion fund to turn brownfield land into homes will be part of the settlement for Michael Gove’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

He has also pledged to conduct a review into how a planned shake-up of housebuilding rules can be improved in an attempt to placate Tory MPs.

The Chancellor faces a number of challenges as he prepares his Budget, not least a warning from the Bank of England’s new chief economist that inflation could rise above 5 per cent.

Mr Sunak said yesterday that it would ‘certainly feed into my thinking about what the right approach to the country is’.

He also confirmed public sector workers will discover on Wednesday if they will get a pay rise.

Despite raising national insurance to pay for social care, Mr Sunak said he wanted to be a tax-cutting chancellor – although no major giveaways are expected on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail revealed last week that the Chancellor will use the Budget to slap a tax of between 3 and 5 per cent on the profits of Britain’s biggest housebuilders to recoup some of the costs of fixing the cladding scandal – marking a victory for our campaign on the issue.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cop26: Britain tens of billions short on its own green investment

The UK’s ambitious target to become a net-zero economy is in doubt as it hosts the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. The chancellor’s budget fell as much as £21bn short of the investment needed to meet the government’s own carbon reduction targets up to 2025, according to exclusive analysis shared with The Independent.The revelation from the Resolution Foundation follows Boris Johnson’s claim that Cop26 will have failed unless the world has committed to “halve emissions by the end of this decade”.To meet its own carbon goals the government would need to invest an additional sum of at least close to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson offers extra £1bn for climate crisis fund, but only if UK economy bounces back

Boris Johnson is pledging to put an extra £1bn into a climate crisis fund for poor nations – but only if the UK economy bounces back from Covid.The pledge comes alongside a warning from the prime minister that it is “one minute to midnight” in the fight against the climate disaster and an appeal for the world “to act now”.“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow,” Mr Johnson is expected to tell 120 world leaders at the Cop26 opening ceremony in Glasgow.But the United Nations summit...
ADVOCACY
beincrypto.com

Pound Set to Devalue More Swiftly, Confirms UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak

In what may be good news for crypto holders, inflation in the UK is predicted to rise over the year. This will likely be a blow to the strength of the pound, however, as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the predicted inflationary increase during his third-quarter budget overview on Oct 27.
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

Budget 2021: Here is what Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced

Anyone planning to raise a glass to Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget should fill it with draught beer or sparkling wine rather than a strong red or a high-strength cider. His rationalisation of alcohol duties will reduce tax on the former – taking 3p off the cost of a pint, for example – but make higher-alcohol drinks more expensive.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Michael Gove
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak reveals £2bn tax cut to make Universal Credit 'reward work': Chancellor slashes taper rate by 8% in cash boost for 1.9million working families - but campaigners say those who aren’t in a job will be worse off

Rishi Sunak has revealed a £2 billion tax cut to make Universal Credit 'reward work' and help low-paid families with the cost of living. The Chancellor announced that the taper rate of UC will be cut by 8 per cent 'within weeks', bringing it down from 63 per cent to 55 per cent.
INCOME TAX
Shropshire Star

Rishi Sunak announces fuel duty price freeze in Budget 2021

Experts are disappointed that no reduction was put in place, amid record fuel prices. Rishi Sunak has announced that fuel duty will not increase, instead freezing the cost at 57.95p per litre. There were fears that motorists’ wallets would be hit hard as the UK is already facing record high...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak announces one-year 50% cut in business rates

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a 50 per cent cut in business rates for the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors in Budget 2021 as part of a group of measures to help businesses still struggling through the pandemic. The tax cut for these three sectors came as part of a package...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mayors#Uk#Budget#British#Spending Review
The Independent

Budget 2021 summary: Rishi Sunak’s key announcements at a glance

Rishi Sunak has begun setting out his plans to create an economy “fit for a new age of optimism” – revealing measures to boost wages, skills and productivity as the UK recovers from the Covid crisis.The chancellor was under pressure to ease the cost-of-living concerns of families facing rising bills, ease the burden on struggling businesses, and provide much-needed investment in the NHS and public services.So what has Mr Sunak offered in his autumn Budget and spending review? The Independent takes a look at the key announcements.Universal creditMr Sunak announced measures to help universal credit claimants by allowing them to keep more...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Rishi Sunak builds for life after Covid

He will deliver an upbeat message. Rishi Sunak will today say it is time to start building the "post-Covid" economy as better-than-expected growth figures give him tens of billions of pounds extra to spend. The Chancellor will use his Budget speech to outline a vision for "an economy fit for...
BUSINESS
BBC

Budget 2021: £2bn for new homes on derelict or unused land

Almost £2bn will be invested by the government into building new homes on derelict or unused land in England, the chancellor is expected to announce in Wednesday's Budget. The government said 160,000 greener homes could be built on brownfield land the size of 2,000 football pitches. It also pledged to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Mail

Sajid Javid hails £6billion funding boost for the NHS to clear Covid backlog as a 'huge amount' of cash as he insists Rishi Sunak's Budget spending spree for the health service is 'new money'

Sajid Javid today hailed Rishi Sunak's £6billion funding boost for the NHS as he insisted the cash is 'new money'. The Health Secretary said the 'huge amount' of money being brought forward by the Chancellor at the Budget on Wednesday is what the health service has 'asked for'. He insisted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Plan to regenerate brownfield sites to deliver hundreds of thousands of homes

Brownfield sites covering the equivalent of 2,000 football pitches could be turned into plots for new homes with a £1.8 billion injection set to be announced in the Budget. It is hoped hundreds of thousands of homes could be built on regenerated land across the country, while England’s planning system will also face an overhaul including a raft of digitisation.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak pledges £6 BILLION for the NHS to tackle Covid backlog: Chancellor will unveil cash injection in Wednesday's budget with more diagnostic scans, shorter waits for surgery and improved IT all promised

Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a £6billion package of funding for the NHS to ease the growing backlog and undo the enormous damage inflicted during the Covid pandemic in Wednesday's budget. The Chancellor is due to set out the investment in NHS capital funding that will support the aim...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy