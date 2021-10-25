CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

How about somewhere in the recruiting loop?

Surely you simply left off tic ??? We would be an instant success -- sacramento hokie 10/28/2021 6:51PM. No way he's going down the college coach role. He's happy to donate and -- HokieNLot11 10/28/2021 12:51PM. Dude. Tom has him under lock and key in his guest room... -- Snape...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Patience, grasshopper

So happy we won! Would have stunk to lose to GT a week after UVA beat 'em ** -- UpstateSCHokie 10/30/2021 3:31PM. We beat GT by more than UVA beat them and we did it on the road -- VTStylez9 10/30/2021 3:33PM. The Hoo game is always a toss up....
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Still Positive
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Kickoff For NFL Game Today

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty In Chargers vs. Patriots

Another hour, another highly-questionable personal foul penalty in an NFL game. Earlier on Sunday, a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets contest. This might’ve been the weakest unnecessary roughness penalty of the season. The worst call of the day now has some...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Announces Update On His Health Status

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed his second-straight game on the sidelines this weekend as he continues to recover from foot surgery. Thankfully for him, his Tigers rewarded him with a win. Jackson State improved to 7-1 with a 28-19 victory of Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. The Tigers...
NFL
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Houston Texans’ Crowd Turnout Is Going Viral

The New York Jets aren’t the only team struggling to get fans in seats for their games in the middle of a bad season. With the Houston Texans off to a brutal 1-6 start, their crowd turnout is getting embarrassing. A video taken just five minutes before kickoff against the...
NFL
Sporting News

Calvin Ridley explains decision to suddenly step away from Falcons, NFL

The Falcons will be without their best wide receiver for the foreseeable future. Calvin Ridley was inactive for Sunday's matchup vs. the Panthers, but the details of his absence were murky: The team announced he was dealing with a "a personal matter." Ridley previously missed the Falcons' matchup vs. the...
NFL
seminoles.com

Football Drops Close Game At Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (seminoles.com) – Florida State’s defense held Clemson to 13 second half points – but those 13 points proved to be enough as the Tigers escaped with a 30-20 win over FSU at Memorial Stadium. The Seminoles had taken a 20-17 lead on a scoop and score touchdown by Jermaine Johnson with 7:39 remaining in the fourth quarter but were unable to stop the Tiger offense, which scored the game-winning touchdown with 2:53 to play. The Tigers added the final touchdown of the game on a fumble recovery that was returned for a score after time had expired.
FLORIDA STATE
sportswar.com

Miami basically just won the game

I seen some dirty BS by refs but that ref that moved the ball back behind -- jdkhokie 10/30/2021 3:32PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Kenny Golladay (knee) still not practicing for Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) is not practicing Thursday. Golladay will be headed for a third straight absence if he can't practice in some capacity on Friday. Kadarius Toney (ankle) is expected to miss Week 7, so Sterling Shepard will likely be peppered with targets again if Golladay remains out. Shepard led the NFL with 14 targets last week and he has registered the highest target share on the Giants in every healthy game he's played this season.
NFL
numberfire.com

Trey Lance (knee) still not practicing for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (knee) did not practice again Thursday. The 49ers are coming off a bye but Lance still hasn't been able to practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), on the other hand, has turned in back-to-back practices and is on track to take back over as San Francisco's starting quarterback.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy