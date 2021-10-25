CLEMSON, S.C. (seminoles.com) – Florida State’s defense held Clemson to 13 second half points – but those 13 points proved to be enough as the Tigers escaped with a 30-20 win over FSU at Memorial Stadium. The Seminoles had taken a 20-17 lead on a scoop and score touchdown by Jermaine Johnson with 7:39 remaining in the fourth quarter but were unable to stop the Tiger offense, which scored the game-winning touchdown with 2:53 to play. The Tigers added the final touchdown of the game on a fumble recovery that was returned for a score after time had expired.

